GM Terry Fontenot: Falcons in 'prime spot' with No. 4 overall pick 

Feb 24, 2021 at 10:28 AM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

In a normal year, Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot would have a press conference at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL canceled the marquee offseason event, but Smith and Fontenot still held their press conference virtually where they discussed a number of topics.

Fontenot's response to a question about the position his team is in sparked a lot of intrigue. The Falcons hold the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft and the possibilities of what they could do are aplenty.

"There are so many different scenarios," Fontenot said. "There are going to be some really good players there at No. 4. We can move up, and we can move down and acquire more picks. There's just a lot of different scenarios to really go through. It's a prime spot to be in. It's not somewhere that we want to be in very often with this team, but we are going to take advantage of that and be open to all possibilities."

While acknowledging his team owns a pick that will be highly coveted, Fontenot also said picking in the top five is not a place he wants to be regularly. Atlanta finished the 2020 season with a 4-12 record and with the arrival of Fontenot and Smith, the duo is hoping to turn things around quickly.

This offseason will be imperative to doing such.

The moves the Falcons make in free agency and the draft will be especially critically given Fontenot said as of right now Atlanta has "over 50 percent of the roster to fill with where we are now so we have such a long way to go."

Several starters for Atlanta are set to become free agents on March 17 including Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Alex Mack and Todd Gurley. Fontenot and Smith have already begun making moves to clear cap space as they released veterans Ricardo Allen and Allen Bailey last week. According to Spotrac, the Falcons rank No. 28 in salary cap rankings and this could impact what the team is able to do from an acquisition standpoint.

Fontenot has been adamant in stating the importance of taking the best player available in the draft. He also acknowledged the attention the quarterbacks in this year's draft class are getting and what it could mean for the Falcons in terms of teams wanting to jump up to get one of the top quarterbacks.

And while there's a long way to go before any decisions will be made regarding the No. 4 overall pick, Fontenot and Smith understand they must nail free agency first and foremost.

"We're scouts, and we're going to have to go find players because you can't just build your roster with overpaid players in free agency or top draft picks," Fontenot said. "We've gotta really dig. We have to dig and find value in free agency and that's working with the coaches and finding out exactly what they need and going and finding the players they need."

Terry Fontenot's first visit to Atlanta as general manager

General Manager Terry Fontenot takes his first tour of Atlanta Falcons facilities in Flowery Branch with Rich McKay.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot gives a thumbs up as he and his family board the jet from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot gives a thumbs up as he and his family board the jet from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles and poses for a photo with his daughter on the jet to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles and poses for a photo with his daughter on the jet to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot jots notes down on a paper pad during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot jots notes down on a paper pad during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he speaks with his son during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he speaks with his son during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his wife, Tanya, pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his wife, Tanya, pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot looks out through a window as he takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot looks out through a window as he takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family walks off the jet onto the tarmac in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family walks off the jet onto the tarmac in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he holds his daughter as his family get into a van in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he holds his daughter as his family get into a van in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay fist bumps general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay fist bumps general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith meets general manager Terry Fontenot's family during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith meets general manager Terry Fontenot's family during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Related Content

news

SFTB: How much is No. 4 pick worth? Trade scenarios, Quenton Nelson, Matt Ryan, drafting a RB

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

2021 NFL Draft: Top QB prospects who fit Falcons

A look at the top draft prospects at every position group who might fit with the Falcons
news

Where the Falcons stand at the safety position ahead of free agency 

A closer look at where the Falcons stand at safety as the new league year approaches 
news

2021 NFL Draft: Top edge prospects who fit Falcons

A look at the top draft prospects at every position group who might fit with the Falcons
news

Falcons add seven to football staff

Atlanta announced the moves on Monday morning
news

Beek's Bits: Deshaun Watson, schedule littered with 'new' QBs, Fontenot's move, the next Russell Wilson?

Monday morning thoughts and newsy nuggets on the Falcons from Matt Tabeek
news

Emory Healthcare teams up with Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons to tackle heart disease

Healthy ATL campaign to focus on improving community health and closing the health disparity gap
news

Falcons' salary cap to have major roster impact, but not set yet

NFL sends memo informing teams that the minimum salary cap for the coming season will be $180 million 
news

One ESPN writer makes bold offseason prediction for the Falcons

ESPN writer Michael DiRocco believes the Atlanta will add a new quarterback to its roster in the upcoming draft 
news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Find out who draft experts across the country think the Falcons could select in the first round of the NFL Draft
news

SFTB: Falcons QB situation, trading back into first round, Patrick Surtain, Ja'Marr Chase

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek

