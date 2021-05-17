Falcons Explained: Offseason Program Phase 2

As offensive and defensive players are not allowed to line up across from each other during Phase 2, the Falcons will break the team up into offensive and defensive units. Due to social distancing requirements, the rookies will begin with lifting and conditioning before the veteran offensive players hit the weight room. While the offense is doing their strength and conditioning work, the defense will be out on the field and the units will flip after an hour. Strength and conditioning break down to 30 minutes in the weight room and 30 minutes of conditioning. It's important to remember the time limits are all dictated by the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA.