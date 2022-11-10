Falcons designate two offensive linemen as practice squad elevations

CHARLOTTE – The Falcons are adding depth to their offensive line in the hours before Thursday night's divisional clash with the Carolina Panthers.

Interior offensive linemen Ryan Neuzil and Jonotthan Harrison have been designated as a standard practice squad elevations, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. Both Neuzil and Harrison have experience playing center and guard, and could back those thin positions up against the Panthers.

Neuzil was also a practice squad elevation that week, with Hennessy starting at left guard, as a reserve option at center.

Hennessy has since joined regular starter Elijah Wilkinson on injured reserve.

Harrison spent training camp with the Falcons, was released among final cuts and re-signed to the practice squad on Nov. 8.

Colby Gossett is expected to start at left guard. Neuzil and Harrison could back up center Drew Dalman and both guard spots. The Falcons have also cross-trained tackle Chuma Edoga at guard, and swing tackle Germain Ifedi has experience playing inside as well. So, should any lineman get hurt, the Falcons have solid injury protection.

Neuzil will revert to the practice squad after Thursday's game. If the Falcons choose to elevate him for a third time, they'll have to either sign him to the active roster or waive him after that game.