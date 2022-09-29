Falcons Daily: Falcons defense looks to carry momentum heading into Week 4 matchup against Browns

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – During training camp, Dean Pees mentioned that he hoped the culture surrounding the Falcons' defense would change. That sentiment is beginning to echo through the first games of the Falcons 2022 season. Over the course of the last three games, the Falcons' defense has been consistent in their approach about establishing a new foundation for this season.

Late in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks with two minutes left, Grady Jarrett had a crucial 10-yard sack on Geno Smith that led to an interception from Richie Grant to seal the win. It wasn't the prettiest victory but what was shown from the defense down the stretch goes back to what Pees talked about previously.

"We definitely want to step up that momentum and continue to grow and learn from things that we can be better at," Jarrett said. "At the end of the day, make more plays."

The Falcons will look to carry that same momentum into Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. As mentioned in Wednesday’s daily report, the Browns lead the league in rushing yards with duo Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt leading that charge and the team has a veteran offensive line group that will present challenges for a relatively young defensive line in the Falcons.

"They come at you every single play," Ta'Quon Graham said. "They run the ball a lot, maybe 40 times a game, around there. I just feel like it's challenging because they kind of grind teams out, you know, they're pretty physical and I feel like we have to match that. We got to be more physical, and we have to stay in our gaps."

That will be key come Sunday against a run-heavy offense.