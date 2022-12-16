Falcons Daily: Desmond Ridder's history operating within "dirty pockets" could hold key to potential success

Arthur Smith said important yet "unnoticed" adjustments for young quarterbacks can be found in the pocket. 

Dec 16, 2022 at 02:00 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Desmond Ridder had not yet been named the starter in Atlanta when Arthur Smith spoke on a specific challenge of rookie quarterbacks. He was talking about this challenge in the context of Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback drafted before Ridder in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This was two weeks ago, and the Falcons were about to face the Steelers, and Smith was - of course - asked about his pre-draft evaluation of Pickett.

Smith spoke on the maturation of the Steelers rookie quarterback in his first year. According to Smith, though, you can really see a rookie quarterback's growth when you watch them in one specific place: The pocket, when all eyes (whether it be that of defenders or fans) are on them.

RELATED CONTENT:

A young quarterback getting to the point of feeling confident and comfortable within an ever changing - and often uncomfortable - pocket is something Smith said often goes unnoticed by consumers of the game. He said it's in the pocket where the truest difference between the college and professional ranks are felt the strongest.

"That's where the game is so different, the amount of time and the pressure players that you have in this league and how condensed these pockets are with people at your feet all the time, how you adjust," Smith elaborated. "It's easy to throw when no one is at your feet. So, that's where the game is so much different in my personal opinion from the college to the NFL."

To take it a step further: It's not only the most different, but it's the most difficult to replicate in a practice setting. Truth be told, it's nearly impossible.

Let's use Ridder as an active example.

The closest these coaches have come to seeing him in any type of recent, live-action moments happens when he runs the scout team (i.e. the opposing team's offense) during practice. As much as you'd love to mimic live-game scenarios, it's just not the same. No one is truly pinning their ears back on a blitz in practice. They may rep the blitz, but that's all it is: A rep. A simulation. A slower version of what's to come.

It's not live. It's not game speed. It's not "dirty." And therein lies the difference.

"Very few throws in an NFL game are made from a clean pocket," Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London said. "Most of them are what we call 'dirty pockets.'"

More often than not, London continued, someone's at your feet, tugging on your arm, taking a swing at the ball. You're having to maneuver up in the pocket as it collapses around you, or find a way to scurry out of it. If a quarterback has been drafted, he's experienced dirty pockets before, of course. But coaches say not at the rate they do at the professional level.

"A lot of times people try to make the transition to the quarterback position in the NFL and they haven't felt that," London said. "They haven't really felt the presence of a rush and a dirty pocket."

London was quick to add a "but" to his statement, though, because "he'd felt that."

And that "he" London is referring to? It's Ridder.

When you flip on Ridder's four years worth of tape when he was with Cincinnati, you see him operating within the confines of a pocket this staff would consider dirty. It's that volume that London believes actually helped Ridder assimilate into not just the NFL, but into the wrinkles of Smith's offense, too.

"To feel like, 'Look, I don't have all day to stand back here and pat the ball. I have to be decisive. I have to know my reads. I have to know my progressions and I have to get through them,'" London explained. "He knows what it feels like to play in a dirty pocket, and I think that's key for any young quarterback because it will be different."

There's much to learn about Ridder in the weeks ahead, and this will be one of the key notes to come back to when we evaluate these first starts of his career. The experience and production working within the pockets he found himself in in college is something this staff hopes Ridder will draw upon come Sunday, and even beyond Sunday.

Can his play-making ability within dirty pockets at the college level translate to productivity in similar, but speedier, moments as a pro? That's the question, and it's one that's answer can't be found on a practice field because it can never truly be replicated there.

With Ridder's first NFL start drawing near, we'll have the chance to get a clearer answer to this question soon enough.

Week 15 Practice | 12.15.22

The guys put in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 18

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 18

Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 catches a ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 18

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 catches a ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 walks across the field during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 walks across the field during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 laughs during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 laughs during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 18

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 jogs during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 jogs during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 18

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 18

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Dean Pees during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 18

Atlanta Falcons coach Dean Pees during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 18

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 18

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 18

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
pro-bowl-vote-2023-1920x1080

Send Our Squad To The Pro Bowl

Vote now to send your favorite Falcons' players to the 2023 Pro Bowl!

VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to New Orleans to face rival Saints

Yes, you very well should be prepped to watch Desmond Ridder.

news

Injury report: Versatile offensive lineman ruled out of Week 15 contest vs. Saints

Chuma Edoga didn't practice all week while dealing with a knee injury

news

Who will win, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to New Orleans to face the Saints

news

Nerdy Birds: Everything you need to know about Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier's emergence, and Younghoe Koo's consistency

Falcons will have a new quarterback heading into vital Week 15 contest at New Orleans

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota and Falcons late-season wins vs. NFL Draft slot

We talk quarterbacks in this Friday mailbag. No shocker there.

news

Falcons Daily: Dean Pees on bye-week work, assessing the Falcons defense heading into final stretch

We also look at three positions where changes could be made

news

How sports helped Younghoe Koo erase language barrier, make friends and immerse himself in new culture

Falcons kicker details unlikely, inspiring journey from South Korea to the U.S. to the NFL in latest Falcons in Focus podcast

news

Injury report: Updating status of KhaDarel Hodge, Chuma Edoga and Cordarrelle Patterson as practice week continues

Veteran running back given veteran rest during Thursday Falcons practice

news

Drake London discusses relationship with Desmond Ridder and his confidence in the rookie quarterback

news

'I'm prepared for this': Desmond Ridder on becoming the Falcons starting quarterback

Charles London, Arthur Smith talk putting as much as possible on the rookie quarterback's plate in order to prepare him for this moment.

news

Injury report: Announcing status of Chuma Edoga, Arnold Ebiketie, Jalen Dalton as practice prep begins for Saints

Ebiketie, Dalton were full participants on Wednesday afternoon

Top News

Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to New Orleans to face rival Saints

Falcons Daily: Desmond Ridder's history operating within "dirty pockets" could hold key to potential success

Injury report: Versatile offensive lineman ruled out of Week 15 contest vs. Saints

Nerdy Birds: Everything you need to know about Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier's emergence, and Younghoe Koo's consistency

Advertising