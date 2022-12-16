Falcons Daily: Dean Pees on bye-week work, assessing the Falcons defense heading into final stretch 

Atlanta ranks 30th in third-down conversion percentage at 47 percent. For the Falcons, who are competing for a playoff spot, limiting the amount of third down conversions will be vital heading into this final stretch. Atlanta's defense also ranks 27th in passing yards per game and 25th in rushing yards allowed this season.

And while looking at film and doing evaluations, Pees also looked at personnel changes that could potentially be made, though he didn't pinpoint any specific areas on defense.

"You evaluate all those things," he said. "Some guys can play man [coverage] better than they play zone and some guys play zone better than they do man. Some guys can play the run better than pass. You take all those things into consideration. It's a big process to do that."

The Falcons defense has seen lots of changes this year with several young players thrust into extended roles and, with four regular season games remaining, there could be some changes made. Let's take a look a position groups that could possibly see changes:

Cornerbacks

The cornerbacks room has a ton of talent in A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Darren Hall, Rashad Fenton, Isaiah Oliver and Cornell Armstrong. Could we see a player like Alford having an expanded role at the cornerback spot? That's something we won't know until Sunday against the Saints and moving forward, but he's is ready either way.

"Whether it's one rep, five reps, 10 reps, I'm just going to try to do my job when I'm on the field," Alford said. "That's the mindset that I got, you know, even if it's limited reps or a lot of reps. I'm still going to try to be me."

Inside Linebackers

Though veterans Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker have locked as the starting inside linebackers when healthy, Troy Andersen has been a key contributor to this position group and could see more significant reps moving forward. Andersen currently has a total of 274 snap counts this season, with the fifth most tackles on defense so far this season. He's fast and agile and could be asset in coverage and defending the run if he makes the right reads, takes the right angles and tackles well.

Edge Rushers

Pees said on Dec. 1 that rookies Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone have progressed in the fact that "they're playing faster because they're understanding more."

Ebiketie has been a force on the edge, sitting in the top 10 for rookie sack leaders. He currently has 432 snap counts and could potentially see more reps in these last four games. Malone is another player that possibly have an extended role late into the season behind either second-year edge rusher Ade Ogundeji or veteran Lorenzo Carter.