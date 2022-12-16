Falcons Daily: Dean Pees on bye-week work, assessing the Falcons defense heading into final stretch 

We also look at three positions where changes could be made

Dec 15, 2022 at 07:20 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees looked at over 900 plays during the bye week, evaluating how his defense has played throughout the first 14 weeks of the season.

"It takes a lot," he said. "A bye week is not really a bye week."

RELATED CONTENT:

Specifically, an area that he evaluated was first, second and third down calls made.

"If there's a lot of third-and-ones, that means first and second down calls weren't as good because you want to get them in third and long," Pees said. "If you're in third-and-one a lot, that percentage is not going to be good."

Pees noted that it's not so much about what a defense has ran on third-and-one but, more so, what calls were made before that to allow the offense to be in that position.

"You break it down into third and short, third and medium, third and long and how you do compared to the rest of the league and look at your calls," he said. "If it's a section where it's not very good, well why? Is it a certain call, was it a certain coverage? You can look at people. Does the same guys show up all the time? You look at all those kinds of things. It's a lot of things. Third down is not just in itself not just the problem. The problem is if they get to third-and-one, most teams are going to convert third-and-one."

AF_20221127_ATLatWAS_SL1_3653
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta ranks 30th in third-down conversion percentage at 47 percent. For the Falcons, who are competing for a playoff spot, limiting the amount of third down conversions will be vital heading into this final stretch. Atlanta's defense also ranks 27th in passing yards per game and 25th in rushing yards allowed this season.

And while looking at film and doing evaluations, Pees also looked at personnel changes that could potentially be made, though he didn't pinpoint any specific areas on defense.

"You evaluate all those things," he said. "Some guys can play man [coverage] better than they play zone and some guys play zone better than they do man. Some guys can play the run better than pass. You take all those things into consideration. It's a big process to do that."

The Falcons defense has seen lots of changes this year with several young players thrust into extended roles and, with four regular season games remaining, there could be some changes made. Let's take a look a position groups that could possibly see changes:

Cornerbacks

The cornerbacks room has a ton of talent in A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Darren Hall, Rashad Fenton, Isaiah Oliver and Cornell Armstrong. Could we see a player like Alford having an expanded role at the cornerback spot? That's something we won't know until Sunday against the Saints and moving forward, but he's is ready either way.

"Whether it's one rep, five reps, 10 reps, I'm just going to try to do my job when I'm on the field," Alford said. "That's the mindset that I got, you know, even if it's limited reps or a lot of reps. I'm still going to try to be me."

Inside Linebackers

Though veterans Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker have locked as the starting inside linebackers when healthy, Troy Andersen has been a key contributor to this position group and could see more significant reps moving forward. Andersen currently has a total of 274 snap counts this season, with the fifth most tackles on defense so far this season. He's fast and agile and could be asset in coverage and defending the run if he makes the right reads, takes the right angles and tackles well.

Edge Rushers

Pees said on Dec. 1 that rookies Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone have progressed in the fact that "they're playing faster because they're understanding more."

Ebiketie has been a force on the edge, sitting in the top 10 for rookie sack leaders. He currently has 432 snap counts and could potentially see more reps in these last four games. Malone is another player that possibly have an extended role late into the season behind either second-year edge rusher Ade Ogundeji or veteran Lorenzo Carter.

"The longer you're around, the more you understand, the faster you're going to play," Pees said. "When you're sitting there thinking all of the time because you're not really sure, you usually don't play too fast. I think they're progressing very well for rookies."

Week 15 Practice | 12.15.22

The guys put in the work in Flowery Branch to prepare for this week's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 18

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 18

Atlanta Falcons running back B.J. Baylor #36 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 catches a ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 18

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 catches a ball during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 walks across the field during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 walks across the field during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 laughs during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 laughs during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 18

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 jogs during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 jogs during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Jay Bendlin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 18

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 18

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 18

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons coach Dean Pees during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 18

Atlanta Falcons coach Dean Pees during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 18

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 18

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 18

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 18

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 18

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 during practice in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
pro-bowl-vote-2023-1920x1080

Send Our Squad To The Pro Bowl

Vote now to send your favorite Falcons' players to the 2023 Pro Bowl!

VOTE NOW

Related Content

news

How sports helped Younghoe Koo erase language barrier, make friends and immerse himself in new culture

Falcons kicker details unlikely, inspiring journey from South Korea to the U.S. to the NFL in latest Falcons in Focus podcast

news

Injury report: Updating status of KhaDarel Hodge, Chuma Edoga and Cordarrelle Patterson as practice week continues

Veteran running back given veteran rest during Thursday Falcons practice

news

Drake London discusses relationship with Desmond Ridder and his confidence in the rookie quarterback

news

'I'm prepared for this': Desmond Ridder on becoming the Falcons starting quarterback

Charles London, Arthur Smith talk putting as much as possible on the rookie quarterback's plate in order to prepare him for this moment.

news

Injury report: Announcing status of Chuma Edoga, Arnold Ebiketie, Jalen Dalton as practice prep begins for Saints

Ebiketie, Dalton were full participants on Wednesday afternoon

news

Marcus Mariota to have surgery, be placed on injured reserve

Desmond Ridder's promotion to starting quarterback was performance-based, not related to Mariota's injury

news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Caesars Superdome

news

Falcons release veteran running back

Damien Williams has been on injured reserve since September.

news

Falcons release depth chart for Week 15 of 2022 NFL regular season

Biggest changes come at quarterback, with Desmond Ridder starting and Logan Woodside now on the roster

news

Bair: Why starting Desmond Ridder is right move at right time

The move could help Falcons achieve short-term goals and make long-term evaluations

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Joe Burrow, Bengals keep rising, Kirk Cousins, Vikings fall after loss to Lions

See where Falcons land coming out of their bye week

Top News

Falcons Daily: Dean Pees on bye-week work, assessing the Falcons defense heading into final stretch

Younghoe Koo discusses his unlikely journey from Korea to NFL | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Injury report: Updating status of KhaDarel Hodge, Chuma Edoga and Cordarrelle Patterson as practice week continues

Drake London discusses relationship with Desmond Ridder and his confidence in the rookie quarterback

Advertising