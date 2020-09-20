Falcons-Cowboys inactives: Jake Matthews suiting up for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons (1-0) will again be without two key young defenders on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (0-1), but they will have starting left tackle Jake Matthews in the lineup.

Matthews was listed as questionable for the game after sustaining a knee injury in Week 1, but he appears set to tough through it and continue protecting Matt Ryan's blind side. Second-year cornerback Kendall Sheffield was ruled out for Sunday's game after missing practice throughout the week due to a foot injury. Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was originally listed as doubtful after practicing in a limited fashion due to a knee injury, but he will again be held out for the second-straight week.

RELATED CONTENT

Sheffield's presence was missed in the Falcons' 38-25 loss to the Seahawks in Week 1. Russell Wilson missed just four passes against Atlanta, and Seattle's receivers had plenty of space against the secondary. Davidson was expected to factor into the Falcons' pass rush rotation as a rookie. Atlanta sacked Wilson three times in its loss, a much-needed start for a unit that needs to take a step forward.