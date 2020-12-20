Falcons-Bucs inactives: Kaleb McGary, James Carpenter will play

The Atlanta Falcons had already ruled out four key players on Friday, but they will have a healthy starting offensive line when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time this season.

Kaleb McGary and James Carpenter, who were listed as questionable for Sunday, are not among the group of inactive players that includes Julio Jones, Ricardo Allen, Darqueze Dennard and Marlon Davidson. Led by Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have been one of the biggest storylines throughout 2020 and have one of the most talented rosters in the NFC. There's a lot of familiarity between these two division rivals, and both Raheem Morris and Dirk Koetter previously served as head coaches in Tampa Bay.