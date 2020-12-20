Falcons-Bucs inactives: Kaleb McGary, James Carpenter will play

Atlanta will have a healthy starting offensive line when it faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time this season

Dec 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20201007_ATLatGB_MB1_5196
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had already ruled out four key players on Friday, but they will have a healthy starting offensive line when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time this season.

RELATED CONTENT

Kaleb McGary and James Carpenter, who were listed as questionable for Sunday, are not among the group of inactive players that includes Julio Jones, Ricardo Allen, Darqueze Dennard and Marlon Davidson. Led by Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have been one of the biggest storylines throughout 2020 and have one of the most talented rosters in the NFC. There's a lot of familiarity between these two division rivals, and both Raheem Morris and Dirk Koetter previously served as head coaches in Tampa Bay.

We'll find out if that coaching experience will be enough to overcome that loss of some key injured players for the Falcons. Here is the full list of inactive players for Atlanta:

_vsTB_inactives.jpg

Related Content

news

Falcons-Chargers inactives: Atlanta down four starters 

Most notable on that list is All-Pro receiver Julio Jones, who will miss the game due to a hamstring injury
news

Falcons-Saints inactives: Julio Jones, Todd Gurley good to go

The Falcons' offense will be near full strength for this throwback rematch
news

Falcons-Raiders inactives: Julio Jones out for Atlanta

The Falcons will be without star wide receiver Julio Jones as they take on the Raiders
news

Falcons-Saints inactives: Marshon Lattimore out for New Orleans

The lists of inactive players for both the Falcons and Saints could have a big impact on how Sunday's game unfolds
news

Falcons-Broncos inactives: Calvin Ridley ruled out against Denver

Along with Ridley, the Falcons will also be without Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler for Sunday's matchup
news

Falcons-Panthers inactives: Ito Smith, Marlon Davidson out for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons will be without a few young players for Thursday night's matchup against the Panthers
news

Falcons-Lions inactives: Takk McKinley will play for Atlanta

After missing last week's win against the Minnesota Vikings, McKinley is back in the fold
news

Falcons-Vikings inactives: Atlanta missing one starter

The Falcons are as near full health as could be expected heading into their Week 6 contest against the Vikings
news

Falcons-Panthers inactives: Julio Jones ruled out for game

Fantasy football managers take note: The Falcons have officially ruled out Julio Jones for Sunday's game against the Panthers
news

Falcons-Cowboys inactives: Jake Matthews suiting up for Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons will also be without two key young defenders on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys
news

Falcons-Seahawks inactives: Marlon Davidson officially ruled out

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks

Top News

Tabeek: A pattern is developing with the Falcons and it's a problem

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 5 pick

Postgame Breakdown | Week 15 - Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Falcons' first-half lead slips away in loss to Buccaneers

Advertising