How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Sunday's matchup will feature a Falcons offense that pushes the ball down the field and a Buccaneers defense that limits opponents' explosive plays. Atlanta's offense has completed 86 explosive passes (16+ yards) this season, tied for the most (86 in 2016) through the first 13 games of a season in franchise history and the second-most in the NFL this year. Only Kansas City (91) has more. The Buccaneers defense has limited opponents to an average of 5.1 explosive plays per game this season, the third-fewest in the NFL. Only the Los Angeles Rams (4.4) and the Saints (4.8) allow fewer per game.