How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Broadcast details for Sunday's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 15, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Deighton_John (1)
John Deighton

Football Communications Coordinator

HTW Week 15

The Falcons will look to bounce back and return to the win column as they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the final home game of the 2020 season. 

Atlanta leads the all-time series between the two teams, 28-25, and has won six of the past seven matchups, including a 28-22 overtime win in Week 17 of the 2019 season. Deion Jones intercepted Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to give the Falcons the victory.

HOW TO WATCH

What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

  • When: Sunday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
  • TV: FOX
  • Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
  • Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
  • Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*_Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. _

Sunday's matchup will feature a Falcons offense that pushes the ball down the field and a Buccaneers defense that limits opponents' explosive plays. Atlanta's offense has completed 86 explosive passes (16+ yards) this season, tied for the most (86 in 2016) through the first 13 games of a season in franchise history and the second-most in the NFL this year. Only Kansas City (91) has more. The Buccaneers defense has limited opponents to an average of 5.1 explosive plays per game this season, the third-fewest in the NFL. Only the Los Angeles Rams (4.4) and the Saints (4.8) allow fewer per game.

Related Content

news

How each Falcons position group stacks up to the rest of the NFL

There are a few positive surprises with Atlanta's position groups and some negatives as well
news

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Bucs' matchup

The Falcons' lineup is set for the upcoming matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Falcons' next opponent: What to know about the Buccaneers

Get to know more about the Falcons next opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
news

Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Bills jump into No. 2 spot while Steelers, Saints and Falcons fall

The Falcons drop down to No. 23 with showdowns vs. the Bucs and Chiefs looming
news

Early Bird Report: What we learned in Falcons' loss to Chargers

The top Falcons headlines from around the country 
news

SFTB: Falcons fans turning to NFL Draft, latest on GM search, roster questions, Matt Ryan

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

NFL Draft order updated: Falcons hold No. 7 pick

Atlanta has held the No. 7 pick twice in its draft history, in 1971 and 1980
news

NFL Draft: Games that could impact the Falcons' draft position

A look at some upcoming games that Atlanta fans, who care about the team's draft status, should pay attention to
news

Tabeek: Once a strength, Falcons offense isn't getting it done

The Falcons' once-formidable offense used to scare opponents on a weekly basis
news

Matt Ryan: I've got plenty left in the tank, just need to play better

Matt Ryan discusses his performance in the loss to the Chargers
news

Falcons officially eliminated from NFL playoffs

Their appearance in the playoffs was a longshot after an 0-5 start to the season, but now the Falcons will be absent for the third consecutive season

Top News

How each Falcons position group stacks up to the rest of the NFL

Falcons' next opponent: What to know about the Buccaneers

How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Falcons release depth chart ahead of Bucs' matchup

Advertising