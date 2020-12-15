How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will look to bounce back and return to the win column as they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the final home game of the 2020 season.
Atlanta leads the all-time series between the two teams, 28-25, and has won six of the past seven matchups, including a 28-22 overtime win in Week 17 of the 2019 season. Deion Jones intercepted Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston on the first play of overtime and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to give the Falcons the victory.
HOW TO WATCH
What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
- TV: FOX
- Radio: 92.9 The Game, the Falcons' official radio network
- Radio announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Dave Archer (color analyst)
- Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web.*_Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. _
Sunday's matchup will feature a Falcons offense that pushes the ball down the field and a Buccaneers defense that limits opponents' explosive plays. Atlanta's offense has completed 86 explosive passes (16+ yards) this season, tied for the most (86 in 2016) through the first 13 games of a season in franchise history and the second-most in the NFL this year. Only Kansas City (91) has more. The Buccaneers defense has limited opponents to an average of 5.1 explosive plays per game this season, the third-fewest in the NFL. Only the Los Angeles Rams (4.4) and the Saints (4.8) allow fewer per game.