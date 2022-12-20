Falcons announce roster moves as Week 16 prep begins

The Falcons have formally placed Caleb Huntley on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday, an expected move after the running back suffered an Achilles' tendon injury early in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Huntley was done for the year, and the transaction was made the following day.
The team didn't add another running back in a corresponding move, choosing instead to sign edge rusher David Anenih off Pittsburgh's practice squad. The rookie and University of Houston product had 20.5 sacks in college and has yet to make his NFL debut.
This affords the Falcons an opportunity to evaluate him over the last few weeks of the season to see if he can contribute in 2023.
The Falcons should be fine at running back, with Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams available as rushing options.
Smith also announced on Wednesday that sixth-round pick John FitzPatrick will return to practice after spending the season on injured reserve. He's eligible to join the active roster during a 21-day practice window that just begun and goes beyond the end of the regular season, but they aren't obligated to do so.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Georgia alum is a quality blocker with pass-catching ability, an intriguing talent who dealt with injuries during his last season with the Bulldogs.
