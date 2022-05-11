Falcons announce 2022 Bill Walsh coaching fellows 

Davis currently serves as the special teams coordinator at Florida A&M University where he was hired last month. He spent the 2021 season as a special teams analyst at the University of Washington. Prior to Washington, Davis spent four seasons (2017-20) at New Mexico State University where he started as a graduate assistant in 2017 and coached wide receivers, tight ends and was an assistant special teams coordinator from 2018-20. He also coached cornerbacks at Fordham University in 2016, coached running backs as a graduate assistant at Louisiana Tech University in 2015 and spent three seasons (2012-14) as the assistant to the head coach, special teams and offensive quality control and video coordinator at Campbell University.

Douglas played 10 seasons (2008-17) in the NFL with the Falcons and Tennessee Titans. Originally selected by the Falcons in the third round (84th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Louisville, Douglas recorded 258 receptions for 3,130 yards (12.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns in 91 games for Atlanta from 2008-2015. He also returned 34 punts for 325 yards (9.6 avg.), including a 61-yard touchdown as a rookie in 2008. He finished his career with 310 receptions for 3,759 yards (12.1 avg.) and 10 touchdowns in 118 career games. Douglas currently serves as a sports analyst at ESPN where he hosts weekly ESPN radio sports shows and co-hosts various pre-game college gameday events, among other roles.

Grace currently serves as an offensive analyst at the University of Connecticut where she works primarily with wide receivers. She spent the 2021 season as assistant defensive line coach at Dartmouth College and previously served as a Bill Walsh Fellow for the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Additionally, she spent the 2020 season as a scouting apprentice for the Los Angeles Rams and was the defensive line coach and interim head coach for the Philly Phantomz, a women's pro tackle team, in 2017. Grace was featured in NFL Films' series "She's My Coach" in 2019 and was also featured in Jane Goodell's "Earnin' It" series on Peacock and NBC.