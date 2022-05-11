Falcons announce 2022 Bill Walsh coaching fellows 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have added six coaches as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship leading up to the 2022 season. Antreal Allen, Holman Copeland, Ryan Davis, Harry Douglas, Mickey Grace and Deron Wilson will join the Falcons coaching staff during various parts of the offseason program.
RELATED CONTENT:
Allen currently serves as the assistant secondary/safeties coach at Georgia State University. He spent the past two seasons (2020-21) as the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator at Shorter University in Rome, Ga. Allen also spent two seasons (2018-19) coaching at his alma mater, Georgia State, where he served as a defensive graduate assistant. He played four seasons (2014-17) at Georgia State and recorded 90 total tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions, helping the Panthers reach the first bowl game in school history in 2015 and secure the first bowl game win in program history in 2017.
Copeland serves as the secondary coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Delaware where he's spent the past three seasons (2019-21). He has 10 years of Division I collegiate coaching experience. Copeland spent two seasons (2017-18) coaching the secondary and serving as assistant special teams coordinator at the College of William & Mary, three seasons (2014-16) at Central Connecticut State University, two seasons (2012-13) at the University of Buffalo where he coached future first-round pick Khalil Mack, one season (2011) at East Stroudsburg University and one season (2010) at the University of New Haven. Copeland earned a Bachelor of Science in communications from Clarion (Pa.) University and earned his Master of Science in sports management from East Stroudsburg (Pa.) University.
Securing the bag, one rep at a time—the Falcons are back for 2022 and hard at work.
Davis currently serves as the special teams coordinator at Florida A&M University where he was hired last month. He spent the 2021 season as a special teams analyst at the University of Washington. Prior to Washington, Davis spent four seasons (2017-20) at New Mexico State University where he started as a graduate assistant in 2017 and coached wide receivers, tight ends and was an assistant special teams coordinator from 2018-20. He also coached cornerbacks at Fordham University in 2016, coached running backs as a graduate assistant at Louisiana Tech University in 2015 and spent three seasons (2012-14) as the assistant to the head coach, special teams and offensive quality control and video coordinator at Campbell University.
Douglas played 10 seasons (2008-17) in the NFL with the Falcons and Tennessee Titans. Originally selected by the Falcons in the third round (84th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Louisville, Douglas recorded 258 receptions for 3,130 yards (12.1 avg.) and eight touchdowns in 91 games for Atlanta from 2008-2015. He also returned 34 punts for 325 yards (9.6 avg.), including a 61-yard touchdown as a rookie in 2008. He finished his career with 310 receptions for 3,759 yards (12.1 avg.) and 10 touchdowns in 118 career games. Douglas currently serves as a sports analyst at ESPN where he hosts weekly ESPN radio sports shows and co-hosts various pre-game college gameday events, among other roles.
Grace currently serves as an offensive analyst at the University of Connecticut where she works primarily with wide receivers. She spent the 2021 season as assistant defensive line coach at Dartmouth College and previously served as a Bill Walsh Fellow for the Miami Dolphins in 2020. Additionally, she spent the 2020 season as a scouting apprentice for the Los Angeles Rams and was the defensive line coach and interim head coach for the Philly Phantomz, a women's pro tackle team, in 2017. Grace was featured in NFL Films' series "She's My Coach" in 2019 and was also featured in Jane Goodell's "Earnin' It" series on Peacock and NBC.
Wilson currently serves as a quality control coach at the University of Florida where he works primarily with cornerbacks. He spent the 2020 season as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at McNeese State University. Wilson coached cornerbacks at the University of Texas – San Antonio from 2018-19 after spending one season as a defensive graduate assistant at UTSA in 2017. Wilson played four seasons (2010-13) at the University of Southern Mississippi where he served as a team captain, led the Golden Eagles to a Conference USA title in 2011 and was named a second-team freshman All-American in 2010.
2022 Season Tickets Now Available!
- Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
- Instant Member Benefit Access
- Best Available Seat Locations
Nine coaches on the Falcons' current staff have previously taken part in the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.
Coach
Team – Year(s)
Frank Bush; Houston Oilers – 1989, 1990
Nick Edwards; Vikings – 2020
Gary Emanuel; Bills – 1992, Bears – 1995, Browns – 1999, Cardinals – 2000, Raiders – 2001
Mario Jeberaeel; Falcons – 2021
Steven King; Raiders – 2017, Lions – 2020
Charles London; Patriots – 2005
Nick Perry; Ravens – 2019
Michael Pitre; Chiefs – 2017
Marquice Williams; Bears – 2013, 2014, Lions – 2015
Interested in Falcons tickets?
Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!