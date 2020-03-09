Falcons agree to terms on one-year deal with Steven Means, waive Lukayas McNeil

Mar 09, 2020 at 04:18 PM
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

StevenMeeans-KC
AP Photo/Scott Boehm

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with defensive end Steven Means and waived tackle Lukayas McNeil on Monday.

Means, 29, missed the 2019 season after suffering a non-contact Achilles injury during organized team activities (OTA).

The Falcons signed Means during the early part of the 2018 season and his impact was felt right away. Means made four starts in his first season with the Falcons and recorded 14 tackles, three for loss and one sack.

Means was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Buffalo. In his five-year career which has featured stops in Tampa, Philadelphia and Atlanta, Means has logged 26 tackles, five quarterback hits and three sacks.

With Vic Beasley not returning and Adrian Clayborn set to hit the market when free agency begins on March 18at 4 p.m. ET, the Falcons have six defensive ends on their roster with the addition of Means.

McNeil, 25, spent the 2019 season on Atlanta's practice squad after being signed in early October.

Prior to his stint with the Falcons, McNeil spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2019. McNeil started 46 games during his college career at Louisville, where he played both guard and tackle.

