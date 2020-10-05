Falcons add kicker Elliott Fry to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons announced Sunday that they have added kicker Elliott Fry and safety Jamal Carter to their active roster for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. In a related move, the Falcons added cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. to the active roster as their COVID-19 flex player with A.J. Terrell still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With Younghoe Koo ruled out for Monday night, Fry is expected to handle the team's kicking duties for the game. While in college at South Carolina, Fry made 51 of his 70 field goal attempts, including a long of 55 yards.