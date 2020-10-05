Falcons add kicker Elliott Fry to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons have added three players to their active roster ahead of Monday night's game against the Packers

The Atlanta Falcons announced Sunday that they have added kicker Elliott Fry and safety Jamal Carter to their active roster for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. In a related move, the Falcons added cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. to the active roster as their COVID-19 flex player with A.J. Terrell still on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With Younghoe Koo ruled out for Monday night, Fry is expected to handle the team's kicking duties for the game. While in college at South Carolina, Fry made 51 of his 70 field goal attempts, including a long of 55 yards.

"Having Elliott here, he's a guy that we've known for a long time," Coach Dan Quinn said Saturday. "We've worked him out a number of times. Certainly had great connections during his time up at South Carolina. So, when we brought him in here, we had expectations that if he was called upon, we knew he was somebody who could deliver."

