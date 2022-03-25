Falcons add free-agent receiver to position group undergoing overhaul

The Falcons have to essentially reset their receiver room after Russell Gage's departure, Calvin Ridley's suspension.

That effort started by offering a contract tender to restricted free agent Olamide Zacchaeus.

It continued with Friday's signing of KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year contract. The latest addition spent last season with Detroit, two before it in Cleveland and his rookie season with the L.A Rams.

He has been a regular on special teams during his career and should help the Falcons primarily in that area. He has been a reserve on offense. He had a career-high 13 receptions and had 157 yards during the 2021 campaign.