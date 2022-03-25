Falcons add free-agent receiver to position group undergoing overhaul

KhaDarel Hodge signed one-year contract with Falcons on Friday

Mar 25, 2022 at 03:44 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

khadarel.hodge
The Falcons have to essentially reset their receiver room after Russell Gage's departure, Calvin Ridley's suspension.

That effort started by offering a contract tender to restricted free agent Olamide Zacchaeus.

It continued with Friday's signing of KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year contract. The latest addition spent last season with Detroit, two before it in Cleveland and his rookie season with the L.A Rams.

He has been a regular on special teams during his career and should help the Falcons primarily in that area. He has been a reserve on offense. He had a career-high 13 receptions and had 157 yards during the 2021 campaign.

The Falcons must continue adding to this position group, now led by new receivers coach T.J. Yates. That could come through the NFL Draft, from one or more of the team's five picks in the first three rounds. There are several quality receivers left on the open market who might pose good value in a settled free-agent market. Those names include Emmanuel Sanders, Albert Wilson, Sammy Watkins and Adam Humphries, who played under Arthur Smith in Tennessee.

