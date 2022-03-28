Falcons add another receiver in quest to remake position group

Falcons sign WR Auden Tate to one-year deal

Mar 28, 2022 at 04:20 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

AP21227122980673
Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

The Falcons continue their work to refill their wide receiver coffers, with the organization announcing on Monday that Auden Tate would join the position group.

Tate comes to the Falcons from Cincinnati, where he was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Through the next four seasons, Tate played in 35 games with 12 starts, with most of those starts and subsequent production coming in the 2019 season.

RELATED CONTENT:

With Cincinnati, the 25-year-old receiver totaled 799 receiving yards on 61 receptions, averaging 13.1 yards a catch with two touchdowns. Tate comes to Atlanta on a one-year deal.

This is the second wide receiver free agent signing for the Falcons in less than five days. The organization announced on Friday it was signing KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year contract as well.

