Falcons add another receiver in quest to remake position group

The Falcons continue their work to refill their wide receiver coffers, with the organization announcing on Monday that Auden Tate would join the position group.

Tate comes to the Falcons from Cincinnati, where he was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Through the next four seasons, Tate played in 35 games with 12 starts, with most of those starts and subsequent production coming in the 2019 season.

RELATED CONTENT:

With Cincinnati, the 25-year-old receiver totaled 799 receiving yards on 61 receptions, averaging 13.1 yards a catch with two touchdowns. Tate comes to Atlanta on a one-year deal.