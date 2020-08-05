Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas

Davison, 27, was re-signed by the Falcons after starting 12 games and appearing in all 16 contests during the 2019 season. He was an important part of Atlanta's run defense, registering a career-high 55 tackles, four tackles for a loss and one sack. Atlanta drafted defensive lineman Marlon Davidson in the second round of April's draft, and the Falcons have said they will give him a look at defensive tackle, but Davison still figures to have a sizeable role this season.