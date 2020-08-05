Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 04:14 PM

Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas

Davison becomes the fourth Falcons player to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons activated defensive tackle Tyeler Davison from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and, in a corresponding move, waived linebacker Ahmad Thomas.

Davison, 27, was re-signed by the Falcons after starting 12 games and appearing in all 16 contests during the 2019 season. He was an important part of Atlanta's run defense, registering a career-high 55 tackles, four tackles for a loss and one sack. Atlanta drafted defensive lineman Marlon Davidson in the second round of April's draft, and the Falcons have said they will give him a look at defensive tackle, but Davison still figures to have a sizeable role this season.

Thomas, 25, spent much of the 2019 season on the Falcons' practice squad before being promoted to the active roster for one game in December.

With Davison coming off of Atlanta's reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons currently have just two players remaining on it: Safety Jamal Carter and fullback Keith Smith. Earlier Wednesday, the Falcons also activated quarterback Danny Etling, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and linebacker Foye Oluokun from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

