ESPN's Bomani Jones ignites intense debate on Matt Ryan

Frankly, there's too many tweets to include them all in this article but they're not too hard to find on Twitter if you'd like to see more. More importantly, Ryan's Hall of Fame case is not yet complete and he's putting a pretty good one together.

The 35-year-old quarterback became just the 10th player in NFL history to throw for 50,000 yards in his career, and he is currently 10th on the NFL's all-time passing list. Ryan needs fewer than 300 yards to surpass John Elway on that list, and it should be noted that Elway is a Hall of Fame quarterback.