Early Bird Report: Falcons' 2016 draft class looks even better in hindsight 

Apr 01, 2019 at 10:25 AM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Keanu_AZvsATL_Second_LB_112716_0193

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Today's Early Bird Report includes a re-grading of the Falcons' 2016 draft class, which continues to look better and better.

RELATED CONTENT

It didn't take long for fans in Atlanta to realize the Falcons' 2016 draft class was special. That class played a pivotal role in helping the Falcons reach the Super Bowl, and it has produced three Pro Bowlers to date.

At the time those players were drafted, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco gave the class a "B" grade. Seeing some of the egg on his face, Prisco switched that mark in a recent re-grading of the 2016 draft. The Falcons were one of just three teams to earn an "A+" from Prisco this time around.

"The Falcons had a heck of a draft in 2016," Prisco writes. "They landed safety Keanu Neal, one of their defensive leaders in the first round. Then they followed that up by getting three more starters in second-round linebacker Deion Jones, third-round tight end Austin Hooper and fourth-round linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. That's a haul, even if Neal and Jones missed significant time with injuries last year."

The two other NFL teams that joined the Falcons in earning an "A+" from Prisco were the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys. To see the rest of Prisco's grades, click here

Here are some other articles for Falcons fans to check out today:

NFL.com: Ed Oliver shines at Houston's pro day

The Falcons are in the market for a defensive tackle, and there seems to be a decent chance that they could target the position with their first-round draft pick. Houston's Ed Oliver is a player who has been linked to the Falcons very frequently in mock drafts, and he put together an eye-popping pro day on Thursday.

According to NFL.com's Adam Maya, Oliver ran the 40-yard dash in 4.73 seconds, which is just one one-hundredth of a second slower than receiver Anquan Boldin's 4.72-second 40-yard dash. He also ran the short shuttle drill in 4.22 seconds – faster than Saquon Barkley's time of 4.24 seconds last year – and had a 36-inch vertical jump – just one inch shy of Von Miller's vertical.

Oliver's athleticism has always been apparent, but what he did at his pro day was truly impressive.

NFL.com: Top 11 WR duos in 2019

Julio Jones is arguably the most talented wide receiver in the NFL. But the Falcons have also brought in plenty of talented players to fill out their receiving corps, including Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley. In a recent ranking of the 11 best wide receiver duos for 2019, NFL.com's Gil Brandt pegged Jones and Ridley as the sixth-best in the league.

"I'm not forgetting veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu, who finished with slightly more receiving yards (838) than Ridley (821)," Brandt writes. "But Ridley is likely to have a stronger role in the passing game in 2019, coming off a rookie season in which he scored 10 times. Jones, of course, is one of the best in the game, having collected 10,731 career receiving yards, more than anyone but Antonio Brown (11,040) in the eight-season span since he entered the NFL. After negotiating a revised contract last offseason, Jones put himself in line for a pay raise with a league-high 1,677 yards in 2018. He also reached the Pro Bowl for the sixth time in his career."

If that seems a little low for Jones and Ridley, you're not alone. To see who Brandt has in front of them, click here.

AJC: Jarrett donates $50,000 to two local charities

Grady Jarrett was named the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2018, for which he received an additional $50,000. According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jarrett donated those funds to two charities. Jarrett donated $25,000 of that money to Ysportz, which organizes celebrity sports camps, and another $25,000 to Atlanta D.J. Greg Street and his "We Need 2 Read" program.

To read the rest of Ledbetter's report on Jarrett's donation, click here.

PHOTOS: Julio coaches Team Huncho

Julio Jones joined Quavo and Offset from Migos and other recording artists like Gucci Mane for Huncho Day on the NAWF on Sunday. Players from around the NFL including Cam Newton, Alvin Kamara, and Josh Norman also participated in the charity event celebrating Quavo's birthday.

WR Julio Jones
1 / 49

WR Julio Jones

Huncho Day on the NAWF
2 / 49

Huncho Day on the NAWF

WR Julio Jones
3 / 49

WR Julio Jones

WR Julio Jones greets Saints RB Alvin Kamara
4 / 49

WR Julio Jones greets Saints RB Alvin Kamara

WR Julio Jones
5 / 49

WR Julio Jones

Huncho Day on the NAWF
6 / 49

Huncho Day on the NAWF

Huncho Day on the NAWF
7 / 49

Huncho Day on the NAWF

WR Julio Jones talks behind Panthers QB Cam Newton
8 / 49

WR Julio Jones talks behind Panthers QB Cam Newton

WR Julio Jones
9 / 49

WR Julio Jones

Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Broncos OLB Von Miller run out for Huncho Day
10 / 49

Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Broncos OLB Von Miller run out for Huncho Day

Offset at Huncho Day
11 / 49

Offset at Huncho Day

WR Julio Jones
12 / 49

WR Julio Jones

Team AK (Alvin Kamara) breaks through the banner for Huncho Day
13 / 49

Team AK (Alvin Kamara) breaks through the banner for Huncho Day

Broncos OLB Von Miller
14 / 49

Broncos OLB Von Miller

Quavo at Huncho Day
15 / 49

Quavo at Huncho Day

Broncos OLB Von Miller
16 / 49

Broncos OLB Von Miller

WR Julio Jones
17 / 49

WR Julio Jones

WR Julio Jones coaches Broncos OLB Von Miller
18 / 49

WR Julio Jones coaches Broncos OLB Von Miller

WR Julio Jones
19 / 49

WR Julio Jones

WR Julio Jones coaches Gucci Mane and Colin Kaepernick
20 / 49

WR Julio Jones coaches Gucci Mane and Colin Kaepernick

WR Julio Jones and Giants RB Saquon Barkley
21 / 49

WR Julio Jones and Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Gucci Mane talks to WR Julio Jones
22 / 49

Gucci Mane talks to WR Julio Jones

WR Julio Jones
23 / 49

WR Julio Jones

Quavo talks with WR Julio Jones
24 / 49

Quavo talks with WR Julio Jones

WR Julio Jones coaches Quavo
25 / 49

WR Julio Jones coaches Quavo

Team AK celebrates a pick six by Jets WR Robby Anderson
26 / 49

Team AK celebrates a pick six by Jets WR Robby Anderson

WR Julio Jones laughs after talking with Quavo
27 / 49

WR Julio Jones laughs after talking with Quavo

Team AK celebrates a pick six by Jets WR Robby Anderson
28 / 49

Team AK celebrates a pick six by Jets WR Robby Anderson

WR Julio Jones
29 / 49

WR Julio Jones

Saints RB Alvin Kamara reacts to his team almost getting an interception
30 / 49

Saints RB Alvin Kamara reacts to his team almost getting an interception

Gucci Mane runs the ball
31 / 49

Gucci Mane runs the ball

Panthers QB Cam Newton, Brocos OLB Von Miller and Saints RB Alvin Kamara react to a play at Huncho Day
32 / 49

Panthers QB Cam Newton, Brocos OLB Von Miller and Saints RB Alvin Kamara react to a play at Huncho Day

Quavo at Huncho Day
33 / 49

Quavo at Huncho Day

Saints RB Alvin Kamara runs the ball
34 / 49

Saints RB Alvin Kamara runs the ball

WR Julio Jones reacts to a pick six allowed by Team Huncho
35 / 49

WR Julio Jones reacts to a pick six allowed by Team Huncho

Offset at Huncho Day
36 / 49

Offset at Huncho Day

Panthers QB Cam Newton
37 / 49

Panthers QB Cam Newton

Former Falcons WR Roddy White
38 / 49

Former Falcons WR Roddy White

Jets WR Robby Anderson
39 / 49

Jets WR Robby Anderson

Quavo talks to Broncos OLB Von Miller and WR Julio Jones
40 / 49

Quavo talks to Broncos OLB Von Miller and WR Julio Jones

Saints RB Alvin Kamara
41 / 49

Saints RB Alvin Kamara

WR Julio Jones
42 / 49

WR Julio Jones

Offset at Huncho Day
43 / 49

Offset at Huncho Day

Saints RB Alvin Kamara celebrates his team's victory
44 / 49

Saints RB Alvin Kamara celebrates his team's victory

WR Julio Jones shakes hands with Saints RB Alvin Kamara
45 / 49

WR Julio Jones shakes hands with Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Team AK won Huncho Day 2019
46 / 49

Team AK won Huncho Day 2019

Huncho Day group photo
47 / 49

Huncho Day group photo

Quavo and Gucci Mane break down the group at the end of Huncho Day 2019
48 / 49

Quavo and Gucci Mane break down the group at the end of Huncho Day 2019

Huncho Day on the NAWF
49 / 49

Huncho Day on the NAWF

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Russell Gage talks wisdom gained from Julio Jones: If you're going to make a mistake, make it at full speed

news

Falcons sign OLB Jeff Holland

news

What we learned from third day of Falcons minicamp 

Matt Ryan and quarterbacks take target practice, a non-kicker FG contest and more from Day 3
news

What I learned from second day of Falcons minicamp

A.J. Terrell in focus, Cordarrelle Patterson at running back, a defensive pick party and more from Day 2
news

Report: Calvin Ridley had minor offseason foot surgery

Falcons receiver expected to return in training camp
news

Falcons passing remains a team strength loaded with talent and depth

Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Kyle Pitts should lead pass catchers in post-Julio world
news

What I learned from first day of Falcons minicamp practice

Some Kyle Pitts observations, Frank Darby's great grab and more from Day 1
news

Arthur Smith answers Julio Jones questions after Falcons trade

Head coach Arthur Smith addressed the media during Tuesday's pre-practice press conference including his thoughts on moving forward after Sunday's trade
news

Joint practices with Dolphins should help Falcons progress

Arthur Smith's crew will break up training camp with sessions versus Miami
news

Falcons invite five tryouts to mandatory minicamp

news

Bair: Here's why I think Calvin Ridley will move permanently into NFL's elite receiver class

The Falcons traded a top-flight receiver in Julio Jones, but they still have one in Calvin Ridley
news

Statement from Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank

Top News

Russell Gage talks wisdom gained from Julio Jones: If you're going to make a mistake, make it at full speed

Top highlights from minicamp day 3

What we learned from third day of Falcons minicamp 

Quarterbacks in action | 2021 Atlanta Falcons Minicamp

Advertising