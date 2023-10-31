Depth Chart

Presented by

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 9 of the 2023 regular season

Grady Jarrett heads to the IR while newly acquired defensive lineman Kentavius Street is added to the chart

Oct 31, 2023 at 05:34 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

The trade deadline has come and gone, and while Falcons may not have may a transaction Tuesday that impacts this week's depth chart, Monday's trade for Kentavius Street shakes things up.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after it was announced he suffered a torn ACL in the Week 8 game. Reserve Albert Huggins slides up to his starter position on the depth chart.

Atlanta acquired Street from the Philadelphia Eagles Monday. Street takes the third reserve spot behind Huggins and LaCale London, who was added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad last week.

This group of Falcons will take on the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday.

And, as a reminder "J" stands for "Joker," a position applied to Cordarrelle Patterson that signifies his status as an offensive wild card.

OFFENSE

Related Links

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
WR Mack Hollins KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts Keith Smith John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London Scotty Miller Van Jefferson
HB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier
QB Desmond Ridder Taylor Heinicke Logan Woodside
J Cordarrelle Patterson

Monochrome Monday | Week 8 Falcons vs Titans

Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans during Week 8.

20231030 monochrome cover
1 / 32
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 32

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 32

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 and wide receiver Drake London #5 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 32

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 recovers a fumble during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after a catch during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Case Gower/Atlanta Falcons)

Case Gower/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 32

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 huddle prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 huddle prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the field prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 32

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the field prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 32

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 32

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Coin toss prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 32

Coin toss prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 is tackled after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Fans during the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 32

Fans during the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21, linebacker Kaden Elliss #55, and safety Jessie Bates III #3 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21, linebacker Kaden Elliss #55, and safety Jessie Bates III #3 make a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 reacts after a tackle during the second quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 32

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 catches a pass during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 32

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1 kicks a field goal during the third quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 32

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 is tackled after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 is tackled after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 runs after a catch during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 32

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Reserve
DL Albert Huggins LaCale London Kentavius Street
DL David Onyemata Ta'Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell Zach Harrison Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III Micah Abernathy
S Richie Grant DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Position Starter Backup Backup
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford Mike Hughes
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson Mike Hughes

Call for questions

Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.

NFL+_CLUB-BANNERS_MIX-final_$6.99_1920x1080 copy[87]
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett placed on injured reserve

This will be the first time the Falcons are really without Grady Jarrett since he came to Atlanta in 2015.
news

'It's a tremendous blessing': Entire roster served the Atlanta community in the Falcons 16th annual Hometown Huddle

Georgia natives joined together at a homeless shelter to prepare and serve meals 
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Eagles on top, 49ers fall, Jaguars move into elite class and Falcons, Saints very close

Falcons still atop the NFC South, but Saints and Bucs close in the division.
news

Falcons acquire defensive lineman Kentavius Street in trade with Eagles

Atlanta also gained a 2025 seventh-round pick from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick.
news

Arthur Smith to announce Falcons starting quarterback vs. Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday

Taylor Heinicke came in for Desmond Ridder when the starting quarterback was evaluated for a concussion against the Titans last Sunday. 
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Charting the questions that remain after Falcons flattening loss to Titans

Atlanta sits with a .500 record again. What questions should we be asking about this team? 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 8 road loss to Titans

A one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Titans game in Week 8.
news

Grady Jarrett suffers season-ending injury in loss to Titans

Jarrett left Sunday's game in Nashville with a knee injury. 
news

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke stepped in and up during Falcons loss to Titans

Taylor Heinicke completed 12 of his 21 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 8 loss.
news

Bair: What's preventing Falcons from creating distance between them and .500

Falcons sit at 4-4 after 28-23 loss to Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium
news

Falcons discuss quarterback change in loss to Tennessee Titans 

Taylor Heinicke went in for Desmond Ridder after halftime. Ridder was evaluated for a head injury. 

Top News

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 9 of the 2023 regular season

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett placed on injured reserve

Falcons acquire defensive lineman Kentavius Street in trade with Eagles

'It's a tremendous blessing': Entire roster served the Atlanta community in the Falcons 16th annual Hometown Huddle

Advertising