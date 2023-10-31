Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 9 of the 2023 regular season

The trade deadline has come and gone, and while Falcons may not have may a transaction Tuesday that impacts this week's depth chart, Monday's trade for Kentavius Street shakes things up.
Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after it was announced he suffered a torn ACL in the Week 8 game. Reserve Albert Huggins slides up to his starter position on the depth chart.
Atlanta acquired Street from the Philadelphia Eagles Monday. Street takes the third reserve spot behind Huggins and LaCale London, who was added to the 53-man roster from the practice squad last week.
This group of Falcons will take on the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday.
And, as a reminder "J" stands for "Joker," a position applied to Cordarrelle Patterson that signifies his status as an offensive wild card.
OFFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|WR
|Mack Hollins
|KhaDarel Hodge
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Keith Smith
|John FitzPatrick
|LT
|Jake Matthews
|LG
|Matthew Bergeron
|Jovaughn Gwyn
|C
|Drew Dalman
|Ryan Neuzil
|RG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Kyle Hinton
|RT
|Kaleb McGary
|Storm Norton
|TE
|Jonnu Smith
|MyCole Pruitt
|WR
|Drake London
|Scotty Miller
|Van Jefferson
|HB
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|QB
|Desmond Ridder
|Taylor Heinicke
|Logan Woodside
|J
|Cordarrelle Patterson
Take a monochrome look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans during Week 8.
DEFENSE
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|DL
|Albert Huggins
|LaCale London
|Kentavius Street
|DL
|David Onyemata
|Ta'Quon Graham
|DL
|Calais Campbell
|Zach Harrison
|Joe Gaziano
|OLB
|Bud Dupree
|Lorenzo Carter
|ILB
|Kaden Elliss
|ILB
|Nate Landman
|Tae Davis
|OLB
|Arnold Ebiketie
|DeAngelo Malone
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Mike Hughes
|S
|Jessie Bates III
|Micah Abernathy
|S
|Richie Grant
|DeMarcco Hellams
|NB
|Dee Alford
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Jeff Okudah
|Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Backup
|K
|Younghoe Koo
|P
|Bradley Pinion
|LS
|Liam McCullough
|H
|Bradley Pinion
|PR
|Dee Alford
|Mike Hughes
|KOR
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Mike Hughes
Call for questions
Submit your questions right here for inclusion in Wednesday's edition of Bair Mail.