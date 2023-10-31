Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett placed on injured reserve

This will be the first time the Falcons are really without Grady Jarrett since he came to Atlanta in 2015.

Oct 31, 2023 at 04:00 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The inevitable has happened.

The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive lineman Grady Jarrett on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had already confirmed reports Monday that Jarrett sustained a season-ending knee injury this past weekend.

Jarrett tore his ACL during the first quarter of the Falcons' Week 8 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. His 2023 season ends prematurely with 1½ sacks, two pass breakups and 23 tackles in eight starts.

This transaction means Atlanta will be without Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, really for the first time since 2015 when the Falcons drafted him out of Clemson with a fifth-round pick. Since then, he has started in 120 and appeared in 135 out of a possible 138 games. He only ever missed one game as a rookie and two in 2018.

Later on Monday, Atlanta acquired defensive lineman Kentavius Street through a trade with Philadelphia Eagles. The Falcons gained Street and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. The Eagles received a 2024 sixth-round draft pick in return.

The Falcons host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, FOX) for a Week 9 matchup inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

