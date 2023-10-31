'It's a tremendous blessing': Entire roster served the Atlanta community in the Falcons 16th annual Hometown Huddle

ATLANTA — Inside the kitchen of a downtown Atlanta homeless shelter, the Georgia natives on the Falcons roster helped prepare and serve meals to unhoused people.

Picture the urgency and fervor of a two-minute drill but with an assembly line making burritos and nachos instead of getting down the field to score.

As the self-proclaimed "quarterback" and "shift leader," Bud Dupree called out orders and directed teammates in the kitchen. The linebacker is familiar with the fast-paced scene of food service. He owns a restaurant in his hometown of Macon, VIBEZ, in part to help provide jobs and financial stability to his community.

"It's always been personal for me to spread my resources," Dupree said, "because I remember not having many resources growing up at all."

This was just one branch of the Falcons community service effort on Oct. 25. In the team's 16th annual Hometown Huddle, every player volunteered at facilities like Crossroads Community Ministries, at schools and hospitals in 20 different locations. Even Freddie Falcon got in on the action giving out food with Meals on Wheels.