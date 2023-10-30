Arthur Smith to announce Falcons starting quarterback vs. Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- For Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, the next 24 hours will be critical in deciding where the conversations about the quarterback in Atlanta go for the next week.

In the Falcons' Week 8 loss to the Titans in Nashville, Taylor Heinicke replaced starter Desmond Ridder at quarterback to start the second half. It was announced coming out of halftime that Ridder was evaluated for a concussion but cleared to return. He didn't, though, with the Falcons choosing to keep Heinicke in at quarterback for the remainder of the game.

Ridder said after the game that the coaching staff thought he was a little "off" and made the decision to keep him on the sideline.

Even though Ridder was cleared during the game, the league's concussion protocol requires Ridder to undergo more evaluations Monday. Smith said those evaluations hadn't happened yet, as of his early afternoon press conference.

Smith said there are a lot of variables the staff has to consider when it comes to making a decision as to who will be the starting quarterback for the Falcons this Sunday when the Vikings come into town. He also inferred that this would be a decision about the starting quarterback in Week 9, not for the remainder of the season in totality.

The head coach promised he will name the starting quarterback for the Week 9 game by Wednesday.