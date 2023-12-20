Falcons sign third-year defensive lineman to 53-man roster

Tommy Togiai was signed off of the Browns practice squad. 

Dec 20, 2023
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive lineman Tommy Togiai to their 53-man roster, head coach Arthur Smith announced Wednesday.

Togiai, a 6-foot-2 and 296-pound tackle, was poached from the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He has not seen playing time this season but has a history as a third-year player.

In 2022, also with the Browns, Togiai appeared in 12 games and started two. He was responsible for 13 tackles, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and half a sack. The year prior, he appeared in six games for 16 tackles, a pass breakup and half a sack.

The Browns originally drafted Togiai with a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State in 2021.

This move likely comes in response to Tuesday's release of defensive lineman Travis Bell.

