Falcons sign third-year defensive lineman to 53-man roster

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive lineman Tommy Togiai to their 53-man roster, head coach Arthur Smith announced Wednesday.
Togiai, a 6-foot-2 and 296-pound tackle, was poached from the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He has not seen playing time this season but has a history as a third-year player.
In 2022, also with the Browns, Togiai appeared in 12 games and started two. He was responsible for 13 tackles, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and half a sack. The year prior, he appeared in six games for 16 tackles, a pass breakup and half a sack.
The Browns originally drafted Togiai with a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State in 2021.
This move likely comes in response to Tuesday's release of defensive lineman Travis Bell.