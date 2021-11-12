What goes on, why there's value, in Dean Pees 'signal callers meeting'

"It's that same meeting, and what you do is present them with the game plan," Pees said. "You watch them as you present it to them, explaining to them what we're going to do and what I'm thinking. You can get the feedback from them. They have their chance in a big setting where they can tell you, 'what do you think about this?' and you listen to them. You don't ignore them. You listen to what they have to say. You may do it or you may not do it but, if you don't do it, you explain why you don't.

"It's not like when you're a kid and your parent says, 'because I told you so.' I let them have input. It's their team."

Falcons veterans appreciate that meeting for several reasons. One is the open forum it provides to discuss a game plan and give those executing play calls a voice.

"He wanted us to be able to understand things and give that feedback if something doesn't feel right," Means said. "If you like something else more, you can say it. It's week-to-week. We have watched tape for two, sometimes three days prior to that meeting. When we get in there, we can discuss things. There are a lot of intricate conversations.