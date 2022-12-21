Dean Pees, Frank Bush recount Sunday's "scary situation" when the coordinator was taken to the hospital pregame

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Kickoff was looming on Sunday when a Falcons staff member ran over to break the news to inside linebackers coach Frank Bush: Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was down on the field.

A Saints player had collided with Pees as he was chatting with sideline reporter Kristina Pink during pregame warmups. As Bush quickly made his way over to the group of team trainers and doctors who were evaluating Pees, he didn't automatically assume much of anything in terms of Pees condition.

He knew there had been a collision but by the time he got over to that part of the field, coaches were already assuring that Pees would be OK. At the time, Bush thought that meant Pees was just going to call the game from the press box like he did in 2021. He's been on the field throughout the 2022 season, but reverting back to what they did last season with Pees in the press box wouldn't be too tough. They did it for an entire season after all.

But then as trainers and doctors continued to work, Pees was loaded onto a stretcher. As this was happening, head coach Arthur Smith walked over to Bush. The plan had to change.

"You're going to have to call it," Bush remembers Smith saying to him as Pees was being taken off the field.

"I think I went numb a little bit," Bush recounted on Tuesday.

The reason Pees was sent to the hospital straight away was because he's on a specific blood thinner medication. If the collision had caused a brain bleed, the situation could have been very serious. The team doctors knew this, and knew that the only way to truly tell if there was a brain bleed was to get Pees to undergo a CT scan as soon as possible.

Pees said on Wednesday that he told those working on him in the moment that he felt OK. If they gave him a little space to get up and walk around he should be fine. Sure, he was a little beat up from the hit, but he didn't feel concussed nor was he in any great pain. It was the blood thinner medication that changed the course of action, though.

"I think if I had not been on that they might have let me at least hang around and see," Pees said.

But they took the appropriate measures, and transported Pees to University Medical Center New Orleans for further evaluations. The scans came back clean, there was "nothing going on up there," so Pees was released and cleared to fly back with the team after the game.

Pees joked: "My wife could have told them there was nothing up there, too," he laughed.

The defensive coordinator made it back to the Superdome right as Rashaan Evans was sacking Andy Dalton for a loss of nine in the early minutes of the fourth quarter. The Falcons set Pees up in one of the training rooms. They turned the game on the TV and shut off the lights. He was able to watch the final minutes of the game.

Once back in Atlanta, Pees was able to watch the game called by Bush in its entirety. Despite a slow defensive start and a few early explosives given up, the defense settled in and held their sixth straight opponent to 25 points or less.