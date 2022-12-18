Falcons update defensive coordinator Dean Pees' status 

The Falcons defensive coordinator was carted off the field prior to Sunday's game with the Saints. 

Dec 18, 2022 at 02:54 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

pees.11.12

NEW ORLEANS -- The Falcons released the following statement regarding the status of defensive coordinator Dean Pees. Pees was carted off the field prior to Sunday's game in New Orleans after a player collided with the play caller during warmups.

Pees was transported to a nearby hospital where he received treatment and further evaluation. Here is the Falcons update on Pees:

"Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees has been treated and released from University Medical Center New Orleans following an on-field pregame collision.

He will rejoin the Falcons for the flight back to Atlanta."

