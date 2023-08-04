'He has impressed us every day:' How Carlos Washington Jr. is trying to make impression in crowded backfield

Undrafted running back should see significant action during Falcons preseason

Aug 04, 2023 at 03:40 PM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's T-minus one week until the first preseason game. That means it's go time for players looking to make a name for themselves and, most importantly, earn a roster spot.

Insert Carlos Washington Jr., an undrafted rookie running back out of Southeastern Louisiana. A small school perhaps best known for ABC anchor Robin Roberts' collegiate basketball career, which earned a jersey placed in the rafters.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ask anyone, whether it's head coach Arthur Smith, running backs coach Michael Pitre or veteran playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson and they'll tell you the same thing — Washington is a sharp player with a prime opportunity in his hands.

"He's impressed us everyday," Smith said. "He's a really smart football player. He's got a great opportunity."

Patterson noted that he picked up the offense quick. What is Washington's ceiling, according to the star running back?

The sky.

At this level, it's a given that everyone has what it takes to be here. Now it's about critiquing those minor details, Washington said.

He observes the little things from the other running backs on the training camp roster. Like how not to cut off his inside foot or looking the ball all the way into his hands.

"It's always good to watch others just to critique myself and see how I can get better," Washington said. "What can I take from their game and put it into my game and (use) it in my own way?"

He'll have some strong competition ahead of him, including fellow rookie Bijan Robinson, picked No. 8 overall. Then there's aforementioned four-time Pro Bowler Patterson. Not even to mention sophomore Tyler Allgeier who led the Falcons in rushing last season.

Barring injury, those three guys are locks.

Might Washington force the Falcons to keep a fourth running back? Or could he earn a practice squad spot? No matter what happens, Washington wants to put good work on film.

"We've all been there before as a rookie coming in, playing preseason. If it's not this team, it's 31 other teams out there that's watching," Patterson said. "Everybody's watching."

Though, Washington has a couple more tricks in his bag to make his case. He prides himself his versatility and being more than just a running back.

Pitre said he has the ability to fill multiple roles, from being a natural runner to catching the ball well, too.

He did exactly that in practice Friday. In team drills, Washington scored a touchdown off a screen to the left. He stayed patient and busted into open space as the offensive line opened the floodgates.

"I just came out today and just tried to fly around and be special and make plays," he said.

He will look to make special plays with some preseason playing time beginning Aug. 11 against the Miami Dolphins.

"When my number's called and, whether that's run game, pass game, special teams — whatever it is — I'm just going to go out there and give it my all and put it on the line," Washington said.

16x9 v2
LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Camp report: Jeff Okudah will get MRI on ankle injury after getting carted off practice field

Veteran Tre Flowers worked with the first unit in Okudah's absence
news

Falcons sign four players to roster

Additions come a day after Feleipe Franks and two others were waived/injured and Ethan Greenidge was placed on injured reserve
news

Why having Desmond Ridder as roommate has helped Bijan Robinson learn Falcons system

No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick shares four-bedroom dorm with Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside
news

Terry Fontenot talks Desmond Ridder, Bijan Robinson and what defines success in 2023

Falcons general manager held a press conference before Wednesday's training camp practice
news

Camp report: Why Arthur Smith says, 'This is the most fun I've had coaching'

Plus notes from practice, new addition to one-on-one drills, two linemen are carted off. 
news

Camp report: Why 'set the tempo' is point of emphasis for David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett and Falcons defensive line

Richie Grant makes a nice pick on team's second practice in pads
news

Arthur Blank shares inside look into dynamic between Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith 

Plus Blank highlights Desmond Ridder, his own expectations for the '23 squad and Matt Ryan. 
news

I'm Terrin Waack. Why I hate being the story but love storytelling

Waack has been named Atlanta Falcons digital team reporter
news

Camp report: Why Matt Bergeron relishes opportunities to face Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata 

The Clark Phillips III, Drake London rivalry continues, Desmond Ridder impressive yet again and Slade Bolden makes play of the day
news

Bijan Robinson on practicing patience, roommate Desmond Ridder and the marathon of training camp

For the first time since rookie minicamp, the Falcons No. 8 overall pick meets with the media. 
news

Falcons sign new running back to roster

Godwin Igwebuike joins the squad early in training camp timeline

Top News

Camp report: Jeff Okudah will get MRI on ankle injury after getting carted off practice field

'He has impressed us every day:' How Carlos Washington Jr. is trying to make impression in crowded backfield

Falcons sign four players to roster

Why having Desmond Ridder as roommate has helped Bijan Robinson learn Falcons system

Advertising