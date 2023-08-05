Camp report: Tre Flowers, Mike Hughes step in with Jeff Okudah out

Roll call: Okudah was obviously not at practice Saturday. Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy and tight end Jonnu Smith were also not practicing with their respective position groups, but Smith did say they were out there, "getting closer."

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell remains on the non-football injury list, though Smith shared a better update on his status, too.

"He's been doing a great job inside," Smith said. "We have plans for everybody. So, there's a good chance next week we can maybe ramp up a little bit more. What that looks like, I'll know more on Monday. Trending in the right direction."

Campbell was placed on the NFI list on July 25.

There are now five players on injured reserve: tight end Feleipe Franks, wide receiver Chris Blair, running back Avery Williams, offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge and defensive lineman Ikenna Enechukwu.

Stay tuned: During the final set of team drills, two Falcons members went down with injuries.

Defensive lineman Joe Gaziano first went down and was tended to by athletic trainers on the field. He ultimately walked off under his own power – albeit very gingerly and with a trainer nearby on both sides – before getting looked at further on the sideline.

Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams then went down after intercepting a deep pass from quarterback Logan Woodside. Hellams was also able to walk off slowly own his own, with one trainer by his side.

Niether Gaziano nor Hellams participated in the Falcons' down-and-back runs to close out practice, but neither left early either.

For what it's worth, Smith spoke highly of Hellams after practice, with no mention of a possible injury.

"DeMarcco is doing a nice job," Smith said. "He was a fun player to evaluate (during the pre-draft process). … You just saw him pop all over the tape. He was all around the football. You saw that today.

"I think he's done a really good job as a communicator back there. I'm excited. He's a guy I'm really excited to see in the preseason, see how that translates."

Team highlights: There were three interceptions during Saturday's practice. Hellams had his aforementioned pick off Woodside. Defensive back Breon Borders had also picked off Woodside earlier. Safety Jessie Bates III intercepted quarterback Desmond Ridder. … Linebacker Kaden Elliss had a nice pass breakup as Ridder tried to connect with tight end Kyle Pitts. … Ridder threw a clean touchdown pass to running back Bijan Robinson. … Wide receiver Frank Darby had an impressive sideline catch from quarterback Taylor Heinicke. … After four straight incompletions, Woodside threaded the needle to wide receiver Slade Bolden in double coverage.

Special teams: Mike Hughes, Penny Hart, Scotty Miller and Mathew Sexton rotated in order as punt returners. Zay Malone Keilahn Harris traded off kick-return duties.