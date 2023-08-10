Calais Campbell discusses plan to be 'as dominant as possible' throughout regular season

Star defensive lineman ramping up after returning to practice off NFI list

Aug 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Calais Campbell admittedly didn't do much in his return to practice after two-plus weeks on the non-football injury list.

Not that there's anything wrong with that. The Falcons defensive lineman primarily worked during individuals drills over two joint practices with the host Miami Dolphins, which offered the opportunity to ramp back up after getting physically right.

RELATED CONTENT:

While joint sessions provide a litmus test for how players are performing in training camp, Campbell doesn't need any of that. The 16th-year veteran has one goal in mind get ready for Week 1 and well beyond.

"My trajectory is different than the average player," Campbell said Wednesday in his first interview since July 24. "Coach (Arthur Smith) did a really good job of letting me heal through what I had going on and build into really good shape. We had a good conversation about what exactly I need to prep for Week 1. I promise you I'll be ready to go, ready to dominate."

Smith was clear back then that Campbell going on NFI was no surprise and no long-term thing, that the former NFL defensive player of the year had some things to work through before practicing in earnest.

That has now begun slowly. Count Campbell among the masses, including yours truly, who would be "very surprised" if he plays Friday's preseason opener against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Whether he makes a preseason cameo at some point or not, Campbell and Smith have a plan for how to maximize his talent, snaps and availability in games that count.

"The goal is to be playing my best ball late in the season," Campbell said. "You obviously want to start fast and maintain for as long as possible. I'm trying to get reps to get ready. I'm trying to be as efficient as possible and give myself as much of a runway as possible so I can be dominant as possible for as long as I can during the season."

Campbell and Smith share those same goals and have come up with a personalized plan for how to let Campbell, who takes care of his body as well as any NFL player, do whatever is possible to get right and stay that way.

"We have a really good coach who is very understanding about what his players need and he tries to put his players in a position to be dominant," Campbell said. "I think he understands how hard to push me. The biggest thing is communication. We have really good communication and are on the same page. I think it's going to pay off."

2023 AT&T Training Camp Joint Practice | 08.09.23

Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work with the Miami Dolphins during the 2023 AT&T Training Camp.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
1 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs drills during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 runs drills during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 30

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 30

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Drew Brees during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 30

Drew Brees during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mathew Sexton #14 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 30

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mathew Sexton #14 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 30

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel #73 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
A view of fans during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 30

A view of fans during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
16 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
17 / 30

Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis #41 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
19 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
20 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman LeCale London #72 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 and quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
21 / 30

Atlanta Falcons running back Godwin Igwebuike #42 and quarterback Logan Woodside #11 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 30

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 and defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
23 / 30

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #98 and defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
24 / 30

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
View as players take a break during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
25 / 30

View as players take a break during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith greets the family of cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
26 / 30

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith greets the family of cornerback Mike Hughes #21 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fans during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 30

Atlanta Falcons fans during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
29 / 30

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 30

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Running backs coach Michael Pitre discusses Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson

Falcons have potential to create explosive rushing attack in 2023
news

'Hard work works': How a partnership with Ryan Nielsen helped shape David Onyemata in early career years

news

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Dolphins: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons preseason game in Miami 
news

Bijan Robinson talks confidence, expectations and the grind of getting ready for Week 1

Rookie running back discusses how joint practices vs. Miami played a pivotal role in his process, designed to help him try to make an instant impact
news

Camp report: Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith update offensive progression after second day of joint practice

Plus other notes and observations from Day 2 of joint practices at the Dolphins facility. 
news

Falcons release first depth chart of 2023 NFL preseason

Desmond Ridder to lead Falcons into joint practices vs. Miami Dolphins this week
news

Why 'set the standard' is such an important phrase for Jessie Bates III, Jerry Gray and Falcons defensive backfield

Falcons secondary had resolve tested with Jeff Okudah injury last week
news

Camp report: Falcons secondary face speedy Miami receivers in joint practice 

Tre Flowers stepping into first-team role with Jeff Okudah out, plus more notes, observations from practice. 
news

Calais Campbell passes physical, taken off non-football injury list

Veteran defensive lineman hasn't practiced with Falcons since start of training camp
news

Falcons sign offensive lineman LaColby Tucker

news

Why Falcons relish opportunity to conduct joint practices with Dolphins

Chris Lindstrom and his teammates will face off against Miami during practice on Tuesday and Wednesday

Top News

'Hard work works': How a partnership with Ryan Nielsen helped shape David Onyemata in early career years

Bijan Robinson talks confidence, expectations and the grind of getting ready for Week 1

Calais Campbell discusses plan to be 'as dominant as possible' throughout regular season

Running backs coach Michael Pitre discusses Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson

Advertising