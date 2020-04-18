Brian Hill signs tender with Falcons

Apr 18, 2020 at 01:14 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Brian Hill

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that running back Brian Hill has signed his tender to remain with the team for the 2020 season.

Atlanta placed an original-round tender on Hill in March, signaling their interest in bringing back the fourth-year running back. Hill, 24, had a breakout performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 of the 2018 season when he carried the ball eight times for 115 yards. After backup running back Ito Smith landed on injured reserve midway through the 2019 season, Hill stepped in as the primary backup for Devonta Freeman. Hill finished the 2019 season with 109 carries for 517 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Falcons parted ways with Freeman this offseason, but they added Todd Gurley to the mix as the presumptive starter out of the backfield. Hill figures to work into a rotation that will also feature smith and second-year back Qadree Ollison, who earned a role as the team's goal-line back during his rookie season.

