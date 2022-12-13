Bair: Why starting Desmond Ridder is right move at right time

Smith has often said there's a give-and-take with Mariota, and that's true. He can do some things few others can, with the freak athleticism to extend plays and make magic happen. His ability to run, and the mere threat of it, also changes how Mariota-led offenses are defended. Some missed opportunities are part of the package, and scales started to shift too far in one direction. And, when you're losing, tolerance naturally decreases.

You still need a viable alternative, and those outside Falcons football operations know little about Ridder's progress. He has been running the scout team during the regular season, and hasn't practiced with the first unit much, if at all, in open portions of practice. There's no way Smith makes this change if he didn't think Ridder was ready. He also wants to put the quarterback in position to succeed, and making a change over a bye week has its advantages. The extra time will help him as he prepares for his first regular-season start.

Smith has short-term plans and long-term visions for each player, as he tries to develop them and evaluate potential. Getting Ridder to this point in the season, while continuing his evolution as a player. Smith said Ridder has grown mentally, especially over the last month. There's so much to do in this offense, especially with checks and reads and pre-snap motions, that you've got to be on point.

The Falcons are looking for better play and an improved record down the stretch, whether they're serious playoff contenders or not. Then there's the quest for a long-term solution at quarterback and about whether Ridder can be that guy. We won't have a complete answer to that question after four games, but it's another factor to consider as the Falcons head towards an offseason where they have significant amounts of salary-cap space and draft capital.

Right now, however, Smith's primary focus is on getting a win in New Orleans. He believes Ridder can aid that objective.

"Our focus has got to be on the present and our present situation about going down on the road in a divisional game down in New Orleans," Smith said. "A lot of that other [playoff] stuff doesn't matter if we can't go down there and get a win this weekend. As for the long-term, you're certainly hoping that it pays off, but short term if we make this move it wouldn't be fair to those guys that are in that situation and have been fighting all year.