Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson, Younghoe Koo, Kyle Pitts breaking records and NFL Draft needs

The Falcons won another dramatic affair, this time a 20-16 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday at…Mercedes-Benz Stadium!!! The Falcons got their first hometown win of the season moved within a game of the .500 mark and continued their quality play in close games.

After that win, the Falcons are 7-2 in one-score contests. Last year they were 2-8. That, right there, is called progress. The Falcons had made significant strides during head coach Arthur Smith's first season here, with plenty of work remaining.

You all want to talk about what's to come for many players, including Cordarrelle Patterson and Younghoe Koo. We also look at whether Kyle Pitts can continue breaking records and what odds, however, slim, the Falcons have to make the playoffs. Hey, you ask the questions. I just answer 'em.

Let's get into all that in a Monday edition of Bair Mail:

Nathan Pruitt from Gainesville, Ga.

All Falcons fans are praying the team resigns Cordarrelle Patterson, He has been the team MVP all season , and seems like a team leader and type of person you want representing your team and city, but less talked about is Younghoe Koo! With a team that seems to play so many close games a kicker you can trust is vital, and Koo has been solid since he became a Falcon! With the bigger salary cap for 2022 can the Falcons keep both of these important players?

Bair: The cap is going up and that should help, but the Falcons have so many set to enter free agency. By my count, they have 12 key contributors set to hit the market. There are a lot of guys to pay, a few of which will command raises.

Cordarrelle Patterson is in that group. So are Foye Oluokun and Russell Gage.

Koo is a restricted free agent this offseason and will be easier to retain. They can apply a first-, second- or original-round tender to him, meaning he'll have a fixed pay rate for one season, and a team would have to cough up a corresponding draft pick for signing him away. And the Falcons have a right to match. Can't see the Falcons letting him walk after this season but talk of a long-term deal may have to wait. Koo has been as important as anyone this season, with two game-winners and one vital field goal after another. That includes many from great distance.

Justin Vee from Carpentersville, Ga.

Are there contract incentives or other factors that may be leading to Cordarrelle Patterson's reduced involvement over the second half of the season? Any reason to think the team wants to get him more involved over the final two weeks?

Bair: No, sir. This Falcons offense is designed to go where the coverage isn't, to find skill players with room to make something happen. It was Kyle Pitts on Sunday. It has been Patterson before. His snap counted dipped a bit vs. Detroit, but his time spent in the backfield vs. out wide or in the slot has been relatively uniform this season.