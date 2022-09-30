Bair Mail: On Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker and Rashaan Evans, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, plus some Dee Alford talk

Chrystian Price from Canton, Ga.

My questions have never been on Bair Mail before but I'm hoping this is the one. I was just curious as to the backup quarterback situation. Do we at some point need to see what we have in our backup Desmond Ridder? Should we see him in an NFL game before the end of the season to see what he's made up of. I'm just curious as to that because are we going to draft a QB next year with the QB class being really good or are we riding it out with our current setup? Just interested in your thoughts and what you think of our QB situation since Mariota has had some struggles, IE fumbles and accuracy issues. He hasn't looked good throwing the ball other than outside the pocket.

Bair: Sorry I haven't gotten to one of your questions before now, Chrystian!! I try to get to everyone at some point. I'll jump on this one because Desmond Ridder gets brought up on a regular basis in the mailbag, often in tandem with some issues with Marcus Mariota's play.

I'll agree that Mariota has made some critical, unacceptable mistakes in the early going. I would also echo what Arthur Smith has said a few times, that he's running the offense well, adds another dynamic to the scheme with his athleticism and is improving as a passer. He's also willing to make and complete more tight window throws, something I thought was missing in the first few games.