Bair Mail: On Drake London, Tyler Allgeier and 2022 NFL Draft class, Desmond Ridder and more

Win Ralston from Decatur, Ga.

Hi, A comment & then my question. My family and I are long-g time fans, meaning we've been thru more downs than ups thru the years. I thing Ridder is definitely going to bring some UP time for this team in the future and was thrilled the Falcons drafted him. That said, I do not think now is the time to play him. Mariota has not been completely responsible for our losses. Fans should be screaming at our GM and coaches to do something to fix the Offensive line which has been horrible in the pass protection department for several years. Therefore, Mariota is the better QB to play behind this O-Line and then play Ridder next year when (Hopefully)our Line will be much improved. I think playing him this season is not going to be a fair assessment of Ridder's talent. Your thoughts?

Bair: Once again, most of the mailbag questions were quarterback related, but I think Arthur Smith made it clear there's no quarterback change coming, no matter how much a faction of Falcons fans want it. That issue has been clarified, and I'm not going to litigate a hypothetical in this space.

I do think there's merit in a Ridder discussion, in terms of the best situation to put him in. I've said this before and I'll say it again, there's missing information in this evaluation. We have NO IDEA how Ridder is doing on the practice field or in the classroom. We haven't seen him work in a while. Only coaches and scouts know how he has progressed, how much work he's doing in the Falcons scheme – he also runs the scout team – in recent weeks. Maybe the coaches think he's ready. Maybe they don't. We're not privy to that information, and Smith has avoided a clear answer on Ridder to tamp down any talk of a QB controversy, of which the Falcons don't have one.

It's also important to note that you want to put Ridder in with a great chance to succeed. That probably means a planned start, not a relief appearance, with the practice reps leading up to it. It doesn't sound like that's coming any time soon, considering the Falcons are still pushing for a playoff spot. It's possible he plays at some point this season, especially if the Falcons fall out of realistic contention. We aren't there right now.