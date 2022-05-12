Falcons sign 2022 NFL Draft pick John FitzPatrick to four-year contract

Former University of Georgia tight end was selected No. 213 overall

May 12, 2022 at 07:21 PM
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons have signed their last 2022 NFL Draft pick, the team announced on Thursday. Former University of Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick, drafted No. 213 overall, put pen to paper on a standard four-year contract shortly after reporting to Falcons rookie minicamp.

On-field sessions start on Friday afternoon and are expected to include all Falcons draft picks and free agents, in addition to tryout players and some first-year pros who fall within a specific designation.

There isn't much wiggle room within the NFL's rookie wage scale, so these deals come together far quicker than before it was instituted.

NFL salary site OverTheCap.com estimates that FitzPatrick's draft slot is slated to earn $3.815 million over the life of a four-year deal. It's also estimated to include a $155,412 signing bonus.

FitzPatrick (6-7, 250) could earn a role as a blocking tight end and special teams regular during his rookie season, though he has some receiving production in his past. He finished his Georgia career with 17 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown. He played last season with injuries to both feet but waited to have surgery until the offseason to help the Bulldogs win.

