Arthur Smith on Dante Fowler, Younghoe Koo, and winning at home

As Younghoe Koo trotted onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami with the Falcons trailing 27-28 and three seconds remaining in the game, Smith, like many Falcons fans, was not feeling much pressure.

Just three weeks before, Koo nailed his first-ever game-winner just minutes away from where he grew up against the New York Giants, and he has continued to be one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL.

Koo nailed the 31-yard field to win the game with ease. He was celebrating almost as soon as it left his cleat. The game-winning field goal made Koo a perfect 23-for-23 on the season on kicks – making him one of three full-time kickers in the NFL without a miss this season.