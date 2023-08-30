'It just felt empty': Arthur Smith, John FitzPatrick talk highs and lows after roster cuts -- Falcons Daily

Another feel-good story on the initial roster is John FitzPatrick. After the Falcons drafted the tight end in 2022's sixth round, the rookie tight end spent that season on injured reserve. FitzPatrick said injuries to both his feet messed with his confidence.

"Last year was extremely difficult," FitzPatrick said. "I'm just really appreciative of the people upstairs for knowing the type of player I am, for trusting in that, because a lot of teams saw two broken feet going into the draft process and looked the other way."

FitzPatrick started to feel like himself again in OTAs. He was running well and making plays without any pain. It signaled to him that he was getting back to his old self. During last training camp he started to run again, but it was a slow and arduous process.

During the team activities this offseason he had an "I can really do this thing" moment that shifted his mindset heading to training camp. After a strong six weeks, he was confident waiting for the text confirming he was one of the 53.

FitzPatrick took on a whatever-is-meant-to-be-will-be mentality, and it was.

"John's had a good camp," Smith said. "We think the future's bright with John; he's got to continue to learn."

The Georgia native could make his long-awaited NFL debut in Week 1, in less than two weeks, on Sept. 10.

Until then the players will have three days off over the holiday weekend. Chris Lindstrom likened it to a bye week before the regular season.

The veteran right guard said he appreciates how much thought is put into the ramp-up process. He also echoed Smith's sentiments that the practice field felt different after cuts.

"It's crazy... it's like a huge shift and you realize you know how impactful these days are," Lindstrom said. "It felt weird, it felt empty but then you just got to bring the juice and adjust to it."

The juice will be brought. With a long training camp and roster cuts out of the way. the Falcons understand their next challenge is the Carolina Panthers.

"It's a fun group to work with, a mature group," Smith said. "We know that perspective of Week 1. This is gonna be a long journey ahead of us but we're ready to go."

