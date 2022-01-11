A.J. Terrell named to Pro Football Focus All-Pro team

Jan 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

terrell.pff
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

A.J. Terrell has some fans at Pro Football Focus. That was clear by the analytics site's grades during the 2021 campaign, where the second-year Falcons cornerback earned consistently high marks.

They weren't due to impartiality. The raw data shows just how awesome Terrell was all season.

RELATED CONTENT:

He allowed 29 catches for 200 yards all season, on 66 targets. Those numbers are the lowest in the league, accomplished over 1,023 defensive snaps. He gave up three touchdowns and had three picks. He also had a league low 47.5 passer rating against him, with receivers averaging an astonishing 6.9 yards per reception.

In sum, Terrell was excellent during a breakout season where he was recognized as a true shutdown cornerback. That's also why it was such a shock he didn’t make the Pro Bowl. Not only that, he was a fourth alternate.

Terrell was on the PFF All-Pro team, which was announced Tuesday morning, with L.A. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the only player with similarly dominant numbers this season.

Terrell wasn't the only Falcon on PFF's list. Cordarrelle Patterson was on the second team in the flex spot, a position the Pro Bowl should add, for his production as an offensive skill player. He's technically a running back, though he had a huge influence as a receiver and kick returner. The man played a few snaps at safety as well. He had 1,166 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns.

San Francisco's Deebo Samuel was the first-team flex player over Patterson.

