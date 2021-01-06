A.J. Terrell among CBS Sports final Rookie Power Rankings

When it came to Atlanta Falcons players being in the spotlight this past season, perhaps no light was brighter than the one focused on rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell.

The Falcons used the 16th overall pick on the former Clemson standout in last April's NFL Draft and right away there was both praise and criticism of the selection. Some national writers dished out low grades, calling the pick a "desperation" and a "need pick."

I'm on the record for liking the pick and wrote soon after the Falcons took him that "Terrell addresses one of the Falcons' biggest needs and the first team All-ACC selection has a knack for making plays – something Atlanta's defense could certainly use."

Still, many pointed to the last time they'd watched Terrell play – which was a very forgettable performance against LSU in the national championship back on Jan. 14., 2020. And I get it. First and last impressions tend to stick with us.