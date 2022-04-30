2022 NFL Draft: League media draft grades for Falcons Day 3 selections

Atlanta selected two players from the University of Georgia, their first picks from the school since 2011.

Apr 30, 2022
Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Bleacher Report: A

Brent Sobleski: The Atlanta Falcons can't rely on Cordarrelle Patterson as their primary ball-carrier. Allgeier can be the workhorse and punish defenders in head coach Arthur Smith's zone-heavy scheme.

CBS Sports: C+

Chris Trapasso: Boulder of a back who actually excels in a wide-zone scheme, so it's a logical fit in Arthur Smith's offense. Average-at-best elusiveness, minimal speed. Some power to his game.

Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia

Bleacher Report: A

Brent Sobleski: Chris Lindstrom is a keeper at right guard for the Atlanta Falcons. Left guard and Jalen Mayfield are significant question marks. Shaffer may be a sixth-round pick, but look for him to immediately push for playing time as a legitimate people-mover along the offensive interior.

CBS Sports: C

Chris Trapasso: Will add run-blocking prowess to Atlanta's offensive line, but a major liability in pass pro. Length and girth to live inside in the NFL.

John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia

Bleacher Report: C

Brent Sobleski: Georgia Tight end John FitzPatrick isn't going to provide much in the passing game. After all, he caught 17 passes during his Georgia career. He is a massive (6'7", 249 lbs) edge-of-the line blocker. The Atlanta Falcons already have Kyle Pitts. FitzPatrick is his antithesis.

CBS Sports: C

Chris Trapasso: Blocking type TE who works tirelessly to move people. Room for improvement there. Not much of a separator but plays with reliable hands.

Advertising