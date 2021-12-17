Wyche: How Olamide Zaccheaus illustrates why Falcons are in playoff chase

Zero targets. Three plays that sprang his teammates.

It's just one of the countless, selfless plays by Falcons players that has created an energy that they feel has led to a sense of togetherness and confidence that will convey.

Can it carry through the remaining schedule at the 49ers, Detroit at home, at Buffalo, then the Saints to close the season? If somehow Atlanta gets to the playoffs can they advance a round or two?

Ask yourself this: Did you think the Falcons of 2021 would even be mentioned – even as a longshot – in the same breath as "playoffs" entering Week 15?

There might be two players on this roster that garner serious Pro Bowl consideration: running back/wide receiver/happiest guy on the planet Cordarelle Patterson, and cornerback A.J. Terrell. Ryan is having a strong season but Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray likely will get more shine among quarterbacks in the NFC.

The team's supposed top wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, has only played in five games and hasn't been with the team for months because of personal reasons.

There hasn't been a dominant receiver or running back and the offensive line hasn't been consistent. However, head coach Arthur Smith likes with how the sum of these parts are playing, especially the nasty element, emerging just when it must.

Defensively, there's no dominant pass rusher, but as a unit, they're playing well enough – especially at linebacker with Foye Oluokun, Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dante Fowler and Stephen Means. Losing safety Erik Harris to a season-ending pec injury was untimely but it's time to see if Jaylinn Hawkins is ready for heavy responsibility, especially with the 49ers certainly scheming up matchups for him with tight end George Kittle.

Mutts with guts.

Let's also not discount how Smith and his staff have kept things together and found ways to compete. Smith won't win coach of the year, but even having the Falcons near .500 should get him some mention for the job he's done.

All of this fits into a bigger plan that's played out like the preseason hypothesis of developing a culture while staying relevant. What this does is get those players who will be back in 2022 a bottom floor of expectations that will set the level of accountability for the newcomers arriving to improve the talent.