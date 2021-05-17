Wyche: Breaking down Falcons' schedule, key factors and why the final four games could get interesting 

Typically, players and coaches don't like the early bye and with Atlanta's coming in Week 6 after their London game against the Jets, the Falcons must play 12 straight games. They're not the only team in the NFL that drew the early break (Saints, Jets and Niners also), but that's hardly an emotional salve.

However, with a new coaching staff and with the majority of the first five games looking winnable, the early bye might not be that awful. Winning early also will inspire confidence and help new coach Arthur Smith get the buy-in that is needed to be successful.