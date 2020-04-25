Writers roundtable: Are the Falcons better following the NFL Draft?

Finally, do you think the Falcons are a better team right now than they were at the end of 2019? Why or why not?

Tabeek: Before the draft, I didn't think so but now I do. I still think they have some work to do (see my first response above), but I like the overall talent level on this roster more right now. But as the players themselves will tell you – you still have to go out and prove it on the field. Potential doesn't win games, but I love what the Falcons have done this offseason. As I go through the list of newcomers – Hayden Hurst, Dante Fowler, Todd Gurley, A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson, Matt Hennessy, Mykal Walker and Jaylinn Hawkins – I'd say the Falcons are having a very good offseason. Now let's go win some games

Conway: Yes, because they got legit Day-1 starters at cornerback and defensive end. Those were two positions the Falcons needed to improve on defense to get where they want to go in 2020. The additions in free agency and draft at these positions make the Falcons a better team on defense, for sure.