Who will win in Week 18, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

The Falcons will close out the regular season on the road against the New Orleans Saints. In addition to it being a rivalry game, in one of the most rowdy environments across the league, it could carry heavy implications.
Atlanta's quarterback position is a bit of a question mark with Taylor Heinicke battling an ankle injury, though it should be noted that Heinicke was limited in practice up to this point last week and still started.
Regardless, the Falcons are still an underdog pick, with Atlanta falling in three of its last four outings while the Saints won as many in that span.
Last week, the experts' consensus was fairly split in a game the Falcons would later lose to the Bears. This week paints a different picture with just one picking the Falcons (as of publication the usual pool of ESPN experts have not locked in picks). Check out the predictions below:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Saints
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Saints
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Saints
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Saints
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Saints
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Saints
Take a look as the Atlanta Falcons put in the work in Flowery Branch for the game against the New Orleans Saints.