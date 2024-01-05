Who will win in Week 18, Falcons or Saints? Expert Picks

The Falcons will close out the regular season on the road against the New Orleans Saints. In addition to it being a rivalry game, in one of the most rowdy environments across the league, it could carry heavy implications.

Atlanta's quarterback position is a bit of a question mark with Taylor Heinicke battling an ankle injury, though it should be noted that Heinicke was limited in practice up to this point last week and still started.

Regardless, the Falcons are still an underdog pick, with Atlanta falling in three of its last four outings while the Saints won as many in that span.