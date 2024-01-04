Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 18 game.

Jan 04, 2024 at 11:58 AM
Subhan, Amna 7340
Amna Subhan

Digital Media Seasonal Assistant

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It all comes down to this.

In the regular season finale, the Falcons travel to take on the New Orleans Saints with heavy playoff implications on the line. If the Carolina Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (same kickoff time), the winner of this rivalry battle between Atlanta and New Orleans would decide the NFC South championship.

Before the Falcons kickoff against New Orleans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 18 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (7-9) vs. New Orleans (8-8)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome

TV: CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan and Ashley Ross

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu or YouTube TV or Paramount+ or other streaming live TV services that include CBS.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Cloudy skies

High/low: 58 degrees/49 degrees

Rain: 7%

Humidity: 68%

Moon: Waning Crescent

