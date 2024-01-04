How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It all comes down to this.

In the regular season finale, the Falcons travel to take on the New Orleans Saints with heavy playoff implications on the line. If the Carolina Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (same kickoff time), the winner of this rivalry battle between Atlanta and New Orleans would decide the NFC South championship.

Before the Falcons kickoff against New Orleans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about that matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 18 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (7-9) vs. New Orleans (8-8)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET