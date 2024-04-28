What Day 3 NFL Draft picks said about joining the Atlanta Falcons

No. 143 overall (fifth round) — JD Bertrand, ILB

JD Bertrand got the call from Falcons leadership from his draft party in Roswell, Georgia. When he saw the caller ID read "Flowery Branch" he knew exactly what was about to happen next.

"I couldn't imagine a better scenario," Bertrand said.

When he met with Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris at the Falcons pro day April 12, he thought about how he'd love the chance to play for his hometown team, and now it's a reality.

Bertrand came away from the meeting feeling like there was a mutual good impression left. He said he felt like the Falcons got to know him as a player and person, and he was sold on Atlanta's vision of bringing in the best people to help players excel. It's something he recognized when he committed to Notre Dame.

The linebacker led the Irish in tackles for three straight seasons (259). In that span, he also recorded 23 tackles for loss, six sacks and nine pass breakups.

The incoming rookie will join an inside linebacker core of Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen and Nate Landman. Bertrand said his goal is to come and show that he can make an impact on both special teams and defense.

Finding any way to help his team win isn't a new experience. When Blessed Trinity High School won its second straight state championship, Bertrand was sidelined with a knee injury. Instead, he acted as a coach in the title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Now, he'll get to begin his NFL career in the same building.