Terry Fontenot reflects on heavy defensive Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons defense went 2-for-2 on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and that wasn't necessarily the plan.

First, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was picked at No. 35 overall in the second round. The Falcons actually traded with the Arizona Cardinals to move up eight slots and secure Orhorhoro. Atlanta gained Nos. 35 and 186 (sixth round) and lost Nos. 43 and 79 (third round) as a result.

"That was the guy we wanted," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. "But if he goes, and other guys go, we could have taken an offensive player. Because you don't want to reach in certain spots."

Then, in the third round, the Falcons stayed put at No. 74 and selected outside linebacker Bralen Trice.

"Again, if there's a run at that position, we could have went another direction," Fontenot said. "So, we didn't go into today and say we have to take defensive players. You want to take good football players that fit our ethos, that fit what we're about and that are going to come and help us play.