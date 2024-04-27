 Skip to main content
'You're gonna get everything out of me': Bralen Trice talks bringing energy, playing with Michael Penix Jr. 

The Falcons selected a second Washington Husky, Bralen Trice in the third round at No. 74 overall. 

Apr 27, 2024 at 12:41 AM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The University of Washington might be over 2,500 miles away from Atlanta, but the Falcons have brought the Huskies to the A in the 2024 NFL Draft.

First, the Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. No. 8 overall. The following day they took outside linebacker Bralen Trice No. 74 overall in the third round.

Penix and Trice were team captains in 2023. The two helped lead a Washington squad to the college football national championship. Reflecting on their success, Trice highlights the brotherhood that he and Penix helped build more than the talent they had on the field, and he's excited to bring that energy to Atlanta.

"The connection and the bond we had as a team was unparalleled to other teams," Trice said. "I think that's really what carried us that entire way."

After facing Penix every day in practice, Trice is acutely aware of the quarterback's skills.

"You'll see what (Penix) does in the league and I promise you it's gonna be exponential," Trice said. "That dude's a beast. He's a freak on the field."

Along, with the captain duo, the Washington threads string together further as Trice worked with Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake when Lake was the Huskies defensive coordinator and, later, head coach.

"Coach Lake is one of those coaches where you look back on coaching, for me, and I'm grateful that I got to play for a coach like that," Trice said. "He taught me a lot of good lessons."

Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris noted while Lake had insights on Trice, most of the intel on Trice came from team scouts' extensive research. He also played his last two seasons after Lake's exit from Washington. During that span, Trice played his best football, leading the Huskies in sacks and tackles for a loss both years.

The pass rusher credits his unflappable motor for his on-field success.

"No matter how many times someone tries to block you there's going to be one time where you get through and you get to the quarterback. You put him on the ground or you make it his worst day," Trice said describing his play style. "I think that's what's a plus with me, I'm gonna go out there and give you a 120%."

That amounted to ranking No. 1 in total pressures in back-to-back seasons amongst all FBS players. But Trice insists that he can do more than rush the passer. Trice said he dropped in coverage about 30% of the time, taking on running backs and receivers.

Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot said the Falcons are high on Trice's versatility, as well as the person they got out of their second Washington Husky.

Trice, again, happens to agree.

"You won't be regretting this pick at all, Atlanta," Trice said. "Atlanta, just know I'm showing up and doing everything for you guys."

