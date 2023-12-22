Who will win in Week 16, Falcons or Colts? Expert Picks

The Falcons finish up their scheduled home games of the regular season in Week 16 versus the Indianapolis Colts.
Atlanta (6-8) has fallen into a two-game skid, with consecutive losses against divisional opponents. Meanwhile, the Colts (8-6) have been peaking in the latter half of the season, winning five of their last six matchups.
This week, the Falcons made a shift at QB1 in naming Taylor Heinicke the starter ahead of a crucial battle to stay alive in playoff contention. Indianapolis, on the other hand, has been strictly riding with their backup Gardner Minshew since Week 5 after starter Anthony Richardson sustained a season-ending injury.
Minshew has thrown over 200 yards passing in the Colts' last four games but threw six interceptions in that span, including three alone in Week 15.
Last week, the experts unanimously picked the Falcons to win, but Atlanta fell short against the Panthers. Now, most have picked the Colts to come out on top on Christmas Eve. Check out the full predictions below:
|Author | Outlet
|Pick
|Jeremy Fowler | ESPN
|Falcons
|Kimberly Martin | ESPN
|Colts
|Lindsey Thiry | ESPN
|Colts
|Dan Parr | NFL.com
|Colts
|Tom Blair | NFL.com
|Colts
|Albert Breer | Sports Illustrated
|Colts
|Connor Orr | Sports Illustrated
|Falcons
|Gilbert Manzano | Sports Illustrated
|Colts
|Pete Prisco | CBS Sports
|Falcons
|Bill Bender | Sporting News
|Colts
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Colts match-up through history.