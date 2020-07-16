Todd Gurley confident in preparation heading into first season with Falcons 

When the time comes for Todd Gurley to take the practice fields with the Atlanta Falcons for the first time, the three-time Pro Bowler will be ready.

"I'm excited … I don't care about football because [I know] that is going to take care of itself," Gurley said in a conversation with Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Newton. "I've been ballin' my whole life, that's what I do. As long [as I am] consistent and put in the work every day, I know what's going to happen on the field."

Despite a decline in production over his final two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Gurley believes his best football is still in front of him.

Gurley, 25, has rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in his career (2015,2017-18) and led the league in yards from scrimmage in 2017 with 2,093 total yards. He also led the league in rushing touchdowns twice with 13 in 2017 and 17 in 2018.

The dip in production came during the 2018-19 seasons when he rushed for 1,251 yards on 256 carries in 2018 and 857 yards on 223 carries in 2019. The former first-round pick was also featured less in the Rams' passing game last season, catching just 31 passes for 207 yards down 28 catches from 2018.

After finishing in the bottom half of the league in rushing offense in the last two seasons, the Falcons are hoping Gurley ignites this part of Atlanta's offense. Only two teams averaged fewer rushing yards per game than the Falcons (85.1) in 2019.

Once Gurley and the Falcons are able to start practicing again, coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter will be able to better gauge what his workload will look like.

Questions surrounding the health of the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year's knee resurfaced after Gurley's trainer, Travelle Gaines, confirmed to CBS Sports there is an arthritic component to his knee.

In addition to his own level of confidence heading into the upcoming season, Gurley expressed a similar level of admiration and respect for All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones was one of the first people Gurley confided in after being cut by the Rams in March. From the 2015-17 seasons, one could make a case that both Gurley and Jones were the best players at their respective positions.

And now they're in the same offense with quarterback Matt Ryan at the helm.