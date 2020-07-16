Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 02:44 PM

Todd Gurley confident in preparation heading into first season with Falcons 

Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

When the time comes for Todd Gurley to take the practice fields with the Atlanta Falcons for the first time, the three-time Pro Bowler will be ready.

"I'm excited … I don't care about football because [I know] that is going to take care of itself," Gurley said in a conversation with Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Newton. "I've been ballin' my whole life, that's what I do. As long [as I am] consistent and put in the work every day, I know what's going to happen on the field."

RELATED CONTENT:

Despite a decline in production over his final two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Gurley believes his best football is still in front of him.

Gurley, 25, has rushed for more than 1,000 yards three times in his career (2015,2017-18) and led the league in yards from scrimmage in 2017 with 2,093 total yards. He also led the league in rushing touchdowns twice with 13 in 2017 and 17 in 2018.

The dip in production came during the 2018-19 seasons when he rushed for 1,251 yards on 256 carries in 2018 and 857 yards on 223 carries in 2019. The former first-round pick was also featured less in the Rams' passing game last season, catching just 31 passes for 207 yards down 28 catches from 2018.

After finishing in the bottom half of the league in rushing offense in the last two seasons, the Falcons are hoping Gurley ignites this part of Atlanta's offense. Only two teams averaged fewer rushing yards per game than the Falcons (85.1) in 2019.

Once Gurley and the Falcons are able to start practicing again, coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter will be able to better gauge what his workload will look like.

Questions surrounding the health of the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year's knee resurfaced after Gurley's trainer, Travelle Gaines, confirmed to CBS Sports there is an arthritic component to his knee.

In addition to his own level of confidence heading into the upcoming season, Gurley expressed a similar level of admiration and respect for All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones was one of the first people Gurley confided in after being cut by the Rams in March. From the 2015-17 seasons, one could make a case that both Gurley and Jones were the best players at their respective positions.

And now they're in the same offense with quarterback Matt Ryan at the helm.

"As long as you know you put that work in, it's cool. And I got Julio … I'm straight. I'm good," Gurley joked.

Related Content

Todd Gurley on offseason training: 'I haven't worked this much in my life'
news

Todd Gurley on offseason training: 'I haven't worked this much in my life'

Despite the limitations COVID-19 has brought, Todd Gurley will be ready to go when the time comes to start practicing 
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Matt Hennessy
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Matt Hennessy

Despite entering his first season in the NFL, a good season from Matt Hennessy could propel Atlanta's offense to a new level
Early Bird Report: Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 'big year' from Todd Gurley
news

Early Bird Report: Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 'big year' from Todd Gurley

Today's Early Bird Report includes a ranking by former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew in which he predicts big things from Todd Gurley in 2020
SFTB: How many wins do Falcons need? Can they win NFC South?
news

SFTB: How many wins do Falcons need? Can they win NFC South?

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Grady Jarrett and Matt Bryant named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections
news

Grady Jarrett and Matt Bryant named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections

In honor of Jarrett and Bryant's unanimous status, we take a look at their contributions to the Falcons over the decade
Falcons announce season ticket member plan for the 2020 season
news

Falcons announce season ticket member plan for the 2020 season

As a result of the NFL's guidelines issued to all clubs regarding stadium configuration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Falcons are providing options for PSL owners
Falcons won't have fans at training camp, in concurrence with NFL guidelines
news

Falcons won't have fans at training camp, in concurrence with NFL guidelines

The announcement comes while the NFL and NFL Players Association remain in discussions about the upcoming season and necessary safety protocols
PFF projects Julio Jones to lead NFL in receiving, Calvin Ridley to top 1,000 yards
news

PFF projects Julio Jones to lead NFL in receiving, Calvin Ridley to top 1,000 yards

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the Falcons' explosive receivers isn't Matt Ryan but someone else, altogether 
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Todd Gurley 
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Todd Gurley 

Todd Gurley is ready for a fresh start in Atlanta and the stage has been set for the three-time Pro Bowler to have a breakout season 
Debate: Who was the most important Falcons defensive player of the decade? 
news

Debate: Who was the most important Falcons defensive player of the decade? 

Falcons writers Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden debate who Atlanta's most important defender was during the last decade
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Isaiah Oliver
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Isaiah Oliver

Now the most experienced starting cornerback in Atlanta, Isaiah Oliver is primed to take a leap forward after a strong finish in 2019

Top News

Todd Gurley on offseason training: 'I haven't worked this much in my life'

Todd Gurley on offseason training: 'I haven't worked this much in my life'

Todd Gurley confident in preparation heading into first season with Falcons 

Todd Gurley confident in preparation heading into first season with Falcons 

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Matt Hennessy

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Matt Hennessy

Early Bird Report: Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 'big year' from Todd Gurley

Early Bird Report: Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 'big year' from Todd Gurley

Advertising